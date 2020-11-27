Work will finally begin Monday in Copperas Cove on a project that has been in the works for seven years and has been met with much resistance from Copperas Cove business owners and residents.
TTG Utilities of Gatesville will begin work on the Texas Department of Transportation’s Business Highway 190 project.
The project, according to TxDOT, will involve the construction of a raised median, bike lane and sidewalk on the south side of the road.
In order to maintain three travel lanes in each direction, TTG Utilities will convert the north outside lane (for westbound traffic) to a shared vehicle and bicycle lane.
The project will span Business Highway 190 from Constitution Drive to Avenue D, a distance of a little over a mile.
Crews will begin work on the sidewalk, TxDOT announced in a news release last week.
During the sidewalk construction, the eastbound outside lane will be closed.
Following work on the sidewalk, that lane will be reopened and the center turn lane and inside lane in both directions will be closed while TTG Utilities constructs the median.
Once the median is complete, those lanes will be reopened and then there will be various lane closures while a new surface is applied to the roadway, the release said.
TxDOT said the project should be complete in the summer of 2022.
Opposition
The Business 190 Improvement Project has been in the works since 2013, when the Business 190 Master Plan was created.
During the planning process, TxDOT held multiple public meetings that allowed residents and business members to voice their concerns or support for the project.
Some residents, such as Siggie Loe, said during a Feb. 12, 2019, meeting that the median would do nothing to prevent accidents. Loe said that accidents happen, because people don’t pay attention when they drive.
TxDOT countered that by citing the safety program of the U.S. Department of Transportation Federal Highway administration that found medians provide an area of refuge for pedestrians and reduce accidents by 15%.
TxDOT said the median will slightly reduce lane width, but the lanes will meet all of TxDOT’s design standards.
Other residents, such as James Leight, said the project will force people to make U-turns at multiple locations in both directions.
Leight also made a comment about how difficult it may be for trucking companies to make deliveries to businesses along the route.
Early in the Feb. 12, 2019, meeting, TxDOT said adequate U-turn spacing will be available at all crossovers and large trucks may need to find alternate routes to give them a “right in, right out” access to businesses.
