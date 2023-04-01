Copperas Cove networking and ribbon cutting set for April 3
The Copperas Cove Chamber of Commerce will host its Member Mixer, as well as a ribbon cutting and grand opening for PrintScape LLC, at 5:30 p.m. April 3 at 409 E. Business Highway 190, Copperas Cove.
Ribbon cutting for Sly Fox Coffee House scheduled April 3
Sly Fox Coffee House, 201 N. East St. in Belton, will host a ribbon cutting ceremony at 8:30 a.m. April 3.
Sly Fox is a faith-based business and proceeds from its sales of bags of coffee also benefit various Texas non-profit organizations.
Children’s Advocacy Center to host ribbon cutting April 4
The Children’s Advocacy Center of Central Texas, 402 N. Main St. in Belton, will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Belton Area Chamber of Commerce at 4:30 p.m. April 4.
The organization aims to help children experiencing abuse or neglect by providing resources and raising awareness and funds to support their mission. Go to www.cacct.com to learn more.
Belton Chamber’s networking event set for April 6
The Belton Area Chamber of Commerce will host its Business After Hours networking event at 5 p.m. April 6 at Level 3, 202 E. Central Ave., Belton.
There will be food, beverages, door prizes, and more at this free event for members.
Chupacabra Strength and Conditioning grand opening set April 7
Chupacabra Strength and Conditioning, 201 S. Main St. in Temple, will host a grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony from 3 to 4 p.m. April 7.
The business offers an open gym, fitness classes, personal training, nutrition planning, memberships, and more. Go to www.chupafit.com to learn more.
Headshots offered for professionals April 10
The Harker Heights Chamber of Commerce will offer professional headshots by Candid Images Photography from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 10 at the chamber office, 552 E. Farm-to-Market 2410.
Headshot sessions are $75 and participants will receive two digitally retouched photos. Chamber members will receive a 20% discount. Photos are taken on a walk-in basis, but for those needing to make an appointment, email becky@candidimagesphoto.com to secure a timeslot.
Non-profit focused workshop coming April 11 to CTC campus
The Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce will host the “Super Charge Your Mission” workshop from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 11 at Central Texas College, 6200 W. Central Texas Expressway, Killeen.
The event is in partnership with Super Hero University and will feature information relevant to non-profits to achieve their goals.
There will also be lunch, networking, and more during this free workshop.
The Killeen Daily Herald wants to print your business news on our expanded business pages.
Send information to news@kdhnews.com, with the words BUSINESS NEWS in the subject line.
Please provide a name and contact phone number for the reporter.
Here are some things to include that could be used for publication:
Business name, address, phone number (for publication), and website.
What’s the news: (It could be a new manager, promotions, events, or other items listed above).
What does your business do?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.