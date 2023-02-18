Fort Hood Child Youth Services now hiring for a variety of positions
Fort Hood Child and Youth Services is now hiring for a variety of positions. Benefits include retirement options, insurance, commissary privileges, paid time off, career advancement, access to on-post services, flexibility, and more.
D.R. Horton to host ribbon cutting Feb. 23 in Killeen
D.R. Horton, 4104 E. Stan Schlueter Loop in Killeen, will host a ribbon cutting event at 4:30 p.m. Feb. 23.
2024 Solar Eclipse Business Town Halls set for Feb. 28 and March 1
The City of Killeen and the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce will host two Solar Eclipse Business Town Halls at 2 p.m. Feb. 28 and March 1 at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center, 3601 S. W.S. Young Drive.
Because Killeen will be a location in the path of the 2024 solar eclipse, the town halls will help local business owners prepare and provide valuable information for businesses to make the most of this opportunity. Topics covered will include marketing strategies, staffing plans, predicted impact, planned events, and safety measures.
The town halls are open to all local business representatives, entrepreneurs, and citizens. Attendance is free.
For more information, contact the Killeen Convention and Visitors Bureau at info@visitkilleen.com or 254-501-3888.
Copperas Cove Chamber of Commerce Mixer to be held Feb. 23
The Copperas Cove Chamber of Commerce will host its monthly Chamber Mixer event from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Feb. 23 at Holy Family Church, 1001 Georgetown Road.
This event is free for chamber members and there will be breakfast tacos, a discussion on business tips, and more.
CTC now hiring instructors for ‘College for Kids’ summer programs
Central Texas College’s Continuing Education program is hiring instructors for the summer “College for Kids” program. Classes are designed for kids ages 6 to 14 years old, depending on the program, and cover topics related to game design, coding, robotics, engineering, and more.
