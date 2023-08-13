Third House Session will be Aug. 14 at the Belton Area Chamber office
The Belton Area Chamber of Commerce will host its Third House Session with State Rep. Hugh Shine from 7 to 8 a.m. Aug. 14 at the chamber, 412 E. Central Ave., Belton.
Visitors will be able to receive a legislative update and ask questions face-to-face. This event occurs every second Monday of the month.
Third Thursday Mixer scheduled for Aug. 17
The Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce will host its Third Thursday Mixer from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Aug. 17 at The Gun Range, 2401 S. Fort Hood St., Killeen.
Optional range time for guests will be offered at this event for $20 per person. Taco Casa will provide food at this free event for chamber members.
Go to https://tinyurl.com/v25fk2xj to sign a waiver for those wishing to participate in range time.
Heights Chamber to Business Pop-In at Bahama Bucks Aug. 17
The Harker Heights Chamber of Commerce will host its Business Pop-In from 2 to 3 p.m. Aug. 17 at Bahama Bucks, 200 Commercial Drive, Harker Heights.
The community is invited to join chamber members and the Harker Heights Chamber of Commerce team and ambassadors to support the hosting business.
Life Recovery Center to host grand opening Aug. 18 in Killeen
Life Recovery Center, 4200 W. Stan Schlueter Loop in Killeen, will host a grand opening and ribbon cutting at 2 p.m. Aug. 18.This event is free and open to the public.
Downtown Belton’s Sip, Shop, and Play Luau event will be Aug. 18
The Downtown Belton Business Alliance will host the Sip, Shop, and Play Luau event from 4:30 to 8 p.m. Aug. 18 at various business in the downtown Belton area.
This event will highlight the area nightlife, shopping, restaurants, and more. Those who visit 10 participating stores will be automatically entered into a raffle for a $100 gift card.
Business news wanted
The Killeen Daily Herald wants to print your business news on our expanded business pages.
Send information to news@kdhnews.com, with the words BUSINESS NEWS in the subject line.
Please provide a name and contact phone number for the reporter.
Here are some things to include that could be used for publication:
Business name, address, phone number (for publication), and website.
What’s the news: (It could be a new manager, promotions, events, or other items listed above).
What does your business do?
History of the business.
