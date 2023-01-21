Elements Massage hosting grand opening Jan. 26
Elements Massage Market Heights, 201 E. Central Texas Expressway in Harker Heights, will host a grand opening and ribbon cutting from 11 a.m. to noon Jan. 26.
There will be refreshments, networking, and more at this event. Go to https://elementsmassage.com/marketheights to learn more about the business’s services.
Temple Chamber hosting networking event Jan. 26
The Temple Chamber of Commerce will host its monthly Business After Hours event from 5 to 7 p.m. Jan. 26 at Morada Senior Living, 4312 S. 31st St., Temple.
Chamber members will be able to network and mingle with one another in a relaxed environment during this free event.
There will be food and refreshments available.
Call 254-773-2105 for questions.
VA virtual job fair scheduled for Jan. 26
The Veterans Affairs Work from Home In-Person and Virtual Hiring Fair will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 26 at the Good Samaritan Veterans Outreach and Transition Center, 202 Connelly St., San Antonio.
For those participating online, go to https://bit.ly/3GVVbCl or join via phone at 1-404-397-1596.
The online meeting ID is 27610466450# USA and the passcode is CEvmnsu*47.
Ribbon cutting for Claude Allen scheduled for Jan. 27
Claude Allen Specialized House Leveling, Foundation Repair and Concrete will host a ribbon cutting at 11:30 a.m. Jan. 27 at 1130 Farm-to-Market 2271, Belton.
Go to https://www.claudeallenhouseleveling.com for more information on its services.
Business news wanted
The Killeen Daily Herald wants to print your business news on our expanded business pages.
Send information to news@kdhnews.com, with the words BUSINESS NEWS in the subject line.
Please provide a name and contact phone number for the reporter.
Here are some things to include that could be used for publication:
Business name, address, phone number (for publication), and website.
What’s the news: (It could be a new manager, promotions, events, or other items listed above).
What does your business do?
History of the business.
