Local veteran to be featured in leadership panel for women Nov. 8
Jenny Wallace, a Marine veteran and Realtor with Coldwell Banker Realty in Killeen, will be featured in a panel of discussion, Leadership Lessons Learned as a Woman in Military Life. The virtual webinar format will be from 3 to 4 p.m. Nov. 8.
This event session will highlight three women, including Wallace, from the Anywhere network who served or support the military in various roles. The session will explore core leadership competencies that their military experience helped shape, including decision making, team building, and discipline. It is hosted by Coldwell Banker Realty’s parent company, Anywhere, with its Service Employee Resource Group (ERG), the Anywhere Women’s ERG, and What Moves Her.
Wallace will join panel facilitator Sue Yannaccone, president and CEO of Anywhere Brands; and additional panelists, Carriann Stillman, Army mom and vice president of legal at Anywhere; and Mary Tennison, Marine veteran and Application Support Supervisor at Anywhere Integrated Services.
Free legal clinic for veterans set for Nov. 10
The Bell County Bar Association will host a Free Legal Advice Clinic for Veterans from 1 to 4 p.m. Nov. 10 at the Killeen Workforce Center, 300 Cheyenne Drive.
The clinic is open to Bell County area veterans and their spouses. No appointment is necessary.
Mill’s Beauty Supply ribbon cutting set Nov. 10
Mill’s Beauty Supply, 3700 S. W.S. Young Drive in Killeen, will host its ribbon cutting ceremony at 4 p.m. Nov. 10.
The shop features products, accessories, styling tools, and extensions made for Black hair.
Holiday Around Town event scheduled Nov. 10 at Expo Center
The Temple and Belton Area Chamber of Commerce’s Business After Hours networking events will combine for the annual Holiday Around Town.
This year’s event will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Nov. 10 at the Bell County Expo Center, 301 W. Loop 121, Belton.
Over 50 local businesses and vendors will be in attendance to offer door prizes and provide information on shopping small and local for the holiday season.
The public is invited to attend, and there will be complimentary food and beverages available.
Belton Chamber to host Veterans Day ceremony
The Belton Area Chamber of Commerce will host a special Veterans Day ceremony at 8:30 a.m. Nov. 11 on Central Avenue in front of the Chamber office, 412 E. Central Ave., Belton.
The ceremony will include presenting of the colors by the Belton High School MCJROTC Color Guard, greetings from community leaders, presentations by local VFW commanders, and music by a brass band.
Additions to the Patriot Brick Walk will also be recognized at this time. Since its beginning in 2009, bricks have been added over time by family and friends to honor and remember veterans.
Order forms are available at the chamber office or online at www.beltonchamber.com. The website also contains a searchable listing of all bricks added to the Patriot Way Brick Walk.
