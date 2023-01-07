Fort Hood TAP Career Fair slated for Jan. 10
The Fort Hood Transition Assistance Program Mega Career Fair will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 10 at the Lone Star Convention Center, 5764 24th St., Fort Hood.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Fort Hood TAP Career Fair slated for Jan. 10
The Fort Hood Transition Assistance Program Mega Career Fair will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 10 at the Lone Star Convention Center, 5764 24th St., Fort Hood.
There will be over 150 state, national, and international employers at this event looking to hire. Go to https://www.facebook.com/FortHoodTAP for more information.
Job Fair for Belton ISD
to be conducted Jan. 20
Belton ISD will host a job fair from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 20 at the district’s Support Services Center, 1220 Huey Drive, Belton.
Interviews will be conducted on-site for custodians, bus drivers, groundskeepers, and nutrition services staff. The district offers medical and dental insurance, time off on holidays and weekends, free life insurance, and a retirement plan.
For a list of all openings, go to www.bisd.net/employment and select “Current Job Opportunities.”
Belton ISD is a fast-growing district in Central Texas with a 2022-2023 enrollment of about 13,600 pre-K through 12th-grade students at 19 campuses. The district includes Belton, Morgan’s Point Resort, part of Temple, and unincorporated areas of Bell County. It has earned a reputation for academic excellence, innovative programs and an abundance of extracurricular opportunities.
Heights Chamber of Commerce to host the first mixer of 2023 on Jan. 12
Harker Heights Chamber of Commerce will host its first Business After Hours event of the year from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Jan. 12 at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home, 1615 S. Fort Hood St., Killeen.
This mixer will allow members to mingle, network, and learn more about each other’s businesses at this free event. There will also be food, drinks, and door prizes available.
Primerica announces promotion for Texas resident Beatrice Vendella Foliaki Primerica, Inc. recently announced the promotion of Euless area resident, Beatrice Vendella Foliaki, to regional vice president.
Primerica is a provider of financial services to middle income families in North America. Its representatives educate their clients about how to better prepare for a more secure financial future by assessing their needs and providing appropriate solutions through term life insurance and mutual funds, annuities, and other financial products.
Additional information about Primerica can be found at http://www.primerica.com.
Grand opening for Luxia Jewelers set for Jan. 11
Luxia Jewelers, 1801 E. Central Texas Expressway in Killeen, will host its grand opening and ribbon cutting event from noon to 1 p.m. Jan. 11. Go to http://luxiajewelers.com/ for more information.
Business news wanted
The Killeen Daily Herald wants to print your business news on our expanded business pages.
Send information to news@kdhnews.com, with the words BUSINESS NEWS in the subject line.
Please provide a name and contact phone number for the reporter.
Here are some things to include that could be used for publication:
Business name, address, phone number (for publication), and website.
What’s the news: (It could be a new manager, promotions, events, or other items listed above).
What does your business do?
History of the business.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.