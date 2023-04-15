Killeen Chamber to host networking event April 20
The Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce will host its Third Thursday Mixer at 6:30 p.m. April 20 at the Icon Apartments, 5002 Thayer Drive, Killeen.
This networking event is free and attendees will be able to learn more about the hosting business while making connections with one another. Email raychel@killeenchamber.com for questions or concerns.
Texas Luxe Realty will host ribbon cutting April 21
Texas Luxe Realty, 581 Pan American Drive in Harker Heights, will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony from 1 to 2 p.m. April 21.
There will be refreshments, networking, and more with the Harker Heights Chamber of Commerce at this event.
For questions, call 254-781-2036 or email office@texasluxerealtyllc.com. Go to https://texasluxerealtyllc.com to learn more about the realty services that Texas Luxe offers.
Free tax credit workshop to be offered April 24
The Harker Heights Chamber of Commerce will host the Employee Retention Credit (ERC) Tax Workshop from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. April 24 at the chamber office, 552 E. Farm-to-Market 2410, Harker Heights.
This workshop is free and will be led by Todd Honohan. This event is open to the public.
Rock the Foundation: Casino Night set April 21
The Greater Killeen Young Professionals will host its Rock the Foundation: Casino Night from 7 to 11 p.m. at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center, 3601 S. W.S. Young Drive.
This event is a scholarship fundraiser benefitting students attending Texas A&M University-Central Texas. There will be various casino games, food, music, drinks, door prizes, and more.
The event is free to attend but chip tickets must be purchased to play casino games. Individual tickets are $25, and VIP packages are available for $75 or $250, and there is an option to purchase a table package for eight people for $1,000.
Go to https://bit.ly/418qN0x to purchase tickets in advance.
