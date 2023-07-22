Ribbon cutting for Heights consulting business will be July 24
Income Lifestyle Solutions and Consulting Services, LLC, will host a grand opening and ribbon cutting event at noon July 24 at the Harker Heights Chamber of Commerce, 552 E. Farm-to-Market 2410.
Vendor booth applications open for teacher showcase
The Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce and Killeen ISD will host the New Teacher’s Showcase July 31 at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center, 3601 S. W.S. Young Drive.
Local businesses are invited to sign up for a booth at the event, which will have hundreds of new KISD teachers in attendance to meet and greet.
Display booth prices range from $75 to $250 each depending on the type of business and chamber membership status. To sign up for a booth, go to https://tinyurl.com/juhf89j9.
Spectrum is looking to hire 300 new employees in Texas for sales team
Spectrum recently announced it is looking to hire more than 300 employees in Texas and join its Residential Connectivity Sales team, an organization focused on bringing residential customers internet connectivity and gigabit broadband.
The new roles are located in Dallas, Austin, San Antonio and Waco. The base salary is $40,000 to $50,000, with an average target compensation of $105,000 annually and uncapped incentive opportunity.
Spectrum is also seeking Residential Market Development Specialists, with roles in Dallas, Fort Worth, and Austin that offers competitive base compensation with uncapped commissions.
VeraBank recognized with nCino award
VeraBank recently announced that it received the 2023 Financial Services Impact Award in the Speed category by nCino, a pioneer in cloud banking and digital transformation solutions for the global financial services industry, according to a press release.
The award recognizes stand-out nCino customers of various sizes from around the globe for adopting the nCino Cloud Banking Platform, adapting to changes within the financial services industry, and showing fast time to value in their technology adoption.
In addition to being recognized at nCino’s annual user conference, a $5,000 monetary donation was made on behalf of VeraBank to a non-profit organization of their choice, Longview Community Ministries.
VeraBank is a privately owned community bank that serves 19 counties in East, Central and Southeast Texas with close to 525 employees and a network of 40 branches. Go to www.verabank.com to learn more.
Business news wanted
The Killeen Daily Herald wants to print your business news on our expanded business pages.
Send information to news@kdhnews.com, with the words BUSINESS NEWS in the subject line.
Please provide a name and contact phone number for the reporter.
Here are some things to include that could be used for publication:
Business name, address, phone number (for publication), and website.
What’s the news: (It could be a new manager, promotions, events, or other items listed above).
What does your business do?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.