The Killeen Police Department’s community engagement and crime prevention units are scheduled to host an event on Feb. 18 to help businesses minimize crime downtown.
“We’ll provide crime prevention tips and safety training, door prizes and giveaways,” according to a KPD Facebook post.
Especially since Killeen City Council members adopted their comprehensive plan last year, reducing crime downtown — generally by increasing police presence and removing from the area those experiencing homelessness — has been a focus of city officials.
The “Downtown Killeen Business Crime Watch” comes about six months after Katlin Kizito was hired as the city’s downtown revitalization director to oversee the area’s redevelopment. Already she has helped amend an ordinance that increases penalties on downtown property owners who do not register their vacant buildings, proposed the creation of a downtown advisory committee and started other initiatives to improve the image economic vitality of the downtown area.
On Feb. 18, the event is scheduled for 10 a.m. to noon at Let’s Eat Texas, 207 E. Avenue D.
