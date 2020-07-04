EDITOR’S NOTE: From April 3 through June 15, the Herald ran a series of at-home profiles on locals who spent a lot of time sheltering at home or worked during the coronavirus pandemic. This is a follow-up on one of those residents we spoke with during the series.
NOLANVILLE — Massage therapist Joni Kelly was relieved and ready to get back to work when the COVID-19 restrictions on her business were lifted back around mid-May, but even though her doors are open again, things are far from returning to normal.
“I’m at probably 60% of business compared to before,” Kelly said recently. “I cut back on so many things … basically, during the shutdown, if it was not a need, I cut it out of my life.
“Since things have opened back up for the most part, I’ve left all of those cut-out things, cut out. Where I trimmed the fat, so to speak, I just left it trimmed off. Whatever I’ve been able to do to keep my expenses to a minimum, I’ve done.
“I’m already living a minimal type of lifestyle, but I’m actually wondering now if I’m going to start taking Social Security early.”
When Gov. Greg Abbott issued his executive order on March 19 that closed her business due to COVID-19 pandemic concerns, the 64-year-old mother of three was upset not only about being shut down, but about the language that was used to describe her profession.
“The governor, with his announcement, probably infuriated every massage therapist in the state of Texas when he referred to us as massage parlors,” Kelly said. “Excuse me, I’ve worked too damn hard to be referred to as a parlor owner. I am a licensed massage therapist, and I don’t just grope people.”
Part of Abbott’s order stated:
“In accordance with the Guidelines from the President and the CDC, every person in Texas shall avoid social gatherings in groups of more than 10 people. In accordance with the Guidelines from the President and the CDC, people shall avoid eating or drinking at bars, restaurants, and food courts, or visiting gyms or massage parlors; provided, however, that the use of drive-thru, pickup, or delivery options is allowed and highly encouraged throughout the limited duration of this executive order.”
A massage therapist for 21 years, Kelly has lived in central Texas since 1975. She grew up in California, came here with her military husband, and went back home for a while after the couple divorced.
She started tightening her belt, looking for ways to reduce expenses, as soon as the governor’s order came out. Since it was lifted and she started taking clients again on May 19, her business has yet to fully recover.
A lot of her regular clients have not returned, and the safety protocols required to do her job safely make her work more difficult. Both she and her clients wear masks throughout each massage session.
“I have so many clients who are scared about coming out, so I’m grateful for new clients. It helps make up for the fact that a lot of my regulars haven’t come back.
“For me, physically, wearing a mask and not getting enough oxygen while I’m working is really slowing me down. I read all the pros and cons of wearing a mask … even some of my nurses that I see on a regular basis have told me how their regular (blood) oxygen levels are between 95 and 99, without a mask. When they put a mask on, it drops down to 80. And these are young, slender, good health, vital people.
“When I’m working, I find it definitely just wears me out. I can’t do as much as I’ve done before.
“I still do a lot of deep-tissue, physical type massages, and it gets to the point where, OK, you are face-down on the table, (and) I don’t want you suffocating, so take your mask down, and while you’re face down, I’m going to bring my mask down so I can get some fresh oxygen.”
With Gov. Abbott announcing the return of some business restrictions last week, Kelly is cautiously optimistic about the future, and plans to continue giving massage as long as she is able, with a continued emphasis on safety.
“I’m definitely being cautious, and asking a whole lot more questions that I normally would have been asking,” she said.
“I’m rarely taking any clients who are not from the immediate area. I’m being more cautious, to make sure that the people I see haven’t been traveling, or haven’t been exposing themselves to crazy amounts of people and not wearing a mask, stuff like that.
“I’m looking at it from the standpoint that, since I do work from home, not only am I bringing people into my own personal space, but I’m also looking at the fact that I am 64 years old, and even though I’m keeping myself in good health, do I want to take that risk?
“I’m hanging in there … just watching what’s going on out there and wondering if I’m going to have a business.”
