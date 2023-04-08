Killeen firefighters extinguished a blaze at a business suite near the Killeen Mall early Saturday morning, city officials said Saturday.

The fire, which happened in a strip mall not far off of Interstate 14, was reported to firefighters at 12:30 a.m. by someone driving by the area, according to a news release from the city.

timerman@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7559

