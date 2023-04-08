Killeen firefighters extinguished a blaze at a business suite near the Killeen Mall early Saturday morning, city officials said Saturday.
The fire, which happened in a strip mall not far off of Interstate 14, was reported to firefighters at 12:30 a.m. by someone driving by the area, according to a news release from the city.
“The first unit arrived on scene within six minutes of the initial dispatch and reported heavy fire coming from the front entrance of a commercial restaurant space that was under renovation,” the release said.
The suite once housed Fuddruckers, a national burger chain.
“The fire was contained to the original unit, with some fire damage occurring to an adjacent business in the strip mall. All other businesses sustained only minor to moderate smoke damage,” the city said.
One adjacent business is a State Farm office, occupied by agent Kalynn Tindall and her staff.
The insurance agent posted on her official Facebook page that she and her team will be able to work remotely.
“My office and team will still be available via phone for my Killeen location and we will be working diligently to be back up and running as soon as possible,” she said.
Tindall referred to the experience as “eye opening.”
“Usually we handle these kinds of things for customers so this has been a very humbling and eye opening experience that has shown me how amazing State Farm truly is,” she said.
Two business units have been deemed uninhabitable by the Killeen Building Inspector that responded to the scene. All other businesses in the strip center will be able to remain open for business, according to the city.
The Killeen Fire Marshal’s office is investigating the fire, but the cause is not yet known.
