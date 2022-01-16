As cases of COVID-19 are on the rise in Bell County, local businesses attempt to find the balance between public health precautions and keeping a stable workforce to remain operational.
Especially essential service providers, such as grocery stores work to keep their doors open but continue to take safety precautions.
Though the statewide mask order has been lifted, H-E-B public affairs spokeswoman Chelsea Fletcher said the grocery chain continues to encourage patrons and employees to wear masks in all public spaces — especially until more Texans have access to the COVID-19 vaccine.
“H-E-B is focused on the health and safety of our partners and communities,” Fletcher said. “As an essential service provider during the pandemic, H-E-B will still require all our partners and vendors to wear masks while at work, and we urge all customers to please wear a mask when in our stores.”
Several business owners across the county have said their safety protocols have not changed, but they remain anxious as to the health of their employees and customers, and whether they will have enough healthy staff to keep their business operational.
Texas Workforce Solutions said many employers are having difficulty hiring in the food service and accommodations industries, in addition to growing industries such as healthcare and education, according to director Charley Ayres.
“At the end of December, we had 17,000 available jobs in Central Texas, but for some time now, we have had more jobs than there are people to fill then,” Ayres said. “Some of this has been impacted by the retirement of ‘Baby Boomers.’ Some I am sure is early retirement, and there is always the issue of parents being able to secure childcare so that they can pursue a career.”
Because of the unique operations of each business industry, no blanket recommendation will adequately address public health concerns, said Lenna Barr, vice president of the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce.
“Factors like the percentage of employees vaccinated, the density of employees within the building, and the nature of the work change the risk factor for each business,” Barr said. “Common sense is honestly the best recommendation.”
As employers encourage personnel exposed to the virus or large groups of people through travel or activities, difficulties in the supply chain are illuminated, she said.
“Omicron, like delta, has illustrated how sensitive the supply chain is,” Barr said. “It is difficult to find testing through the public and private sector. There are companies like SignatureCare Emergency Center, Freedom Urgent Care and Integrity Urgent Care that are working hard to support businesses with their testing needs.”
Barr also stated that COVID-19 presents an ever-changing environment, which the community must adapt to.
“The recommendations change with each variant, and based on a now complicated vaccine landscape,” Barr said. “Once again, common sense is the best recommendation, and flexibility where it can be afforded for telework. While it’s inconvenient to be down an employee, it’s still better than COVID-19 sweeping through your whole organization.”
