The coffee and conversation among police and residents flowed Thursday morning at Henderson’s Family Restaurant during breakfast “rush hour” for the Killeen eatery.
The Killeen Police Department held its first Coffee with a Cop event since last year.
“I’ve been here six decades,” Michael Requenez of Killeen said. “This is a great time to talk to officers about a lot of things. It’s an old-school way of networking. You know, face to face.” Requenez was a child when his family moved to this area. His father was stationed at Fort Hood.
Patrons at the busy family restaurant took advantage of the opportunity to discuss thoughts and questions with many of the city’s public servants.
KPD Chief Charles Kimble was encouraged by the turnout and plans to hold one of these events every quarter. No date or location has been selected yet for the next one.
“We used to move the event around the community so that people have a chance to discuss issues in their neighborhoods,” said the chief, adding he is aware that Killeen has a diverse population which includes some people who are not able to rely on computers or even cellphones for communication.
“It gives anyone who wants to speak up a comfortable atmosphere to open a conversation,” Kimble said.
Police Officer Kyle Moore who heads up the KPD Homeless Outreach Team was able to hear from a few of the residents he helped in the past at Thursday morning’s event.
“Just this morning, I was able to meet and discuss resources with others who have reached out to help our team,” Moore said.
The wait staff at the Henderson’s were kept on their toes throughout the morning as tables filled up on both levels of the popular establishment on East Avenue A in north Killeen.
Patrice Rodriguez who worked during the event kept mugs filled and plates coming from the kitchen.
“About 7:30 a.m. we were real busy. I could hardly move around at one point. But, we’re glad to have the officers here,” she said.
About 20 different KPD officers and other staff attended the event. They spoke with dozens of residents throughout the two-hour event.
“We still have lots to do, but this kind of thing puts people together, and that is always a good thing,” Kimble said.“
