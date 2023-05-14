EDUCATION Graphic

Killeen ISD trustees are scheduled to meet Tuesday and Friday to handle the regular business of the district.

Beginning at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, board members are scheduled to hold a special meeting to canvas votes from the May 6 election. Place 4 incumbent Marvin Rainwater won the election by 103 votes, unofficially, against challenger Henry Perry, as reported by the district on May 6.

janak@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7551

