Killeen ISD trustees are scheduled to meet Tuesday and Friday to handle the regular business of the district.
Beginning at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, board members are scheduled to hold a special meeting to canvas votes from the May 6 election. Place 4 incumbent Marvin Rainwater won the election by 103 votes, unofficially, against challenger Henry Perry, as reported by the district on May 6.
Trustees will vote in regular session at 6 p.m. to accept the election results and then move onto a long agenda which includes appointments to several board committees and a reorganization of board officers.
Also included on the agenda are action items requiring approval for life-cycle replacement projects for the heating and air conditioning systems and roofing repairs and maintenance for several campuses.
Both are substantial projects predicted to be completed within the next 15 months, they will be funded using Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief/Capital Improvement Project funds.
The total design and construction project budget for the HVAC project is $2,748,892.68, which includes design fees, permitting fees and project contingency funds. The overall project budget for the various roofing projects is $7,043,692.68, which includes design fees, permitting fees, and project contingency funds.
Trustees will also consider a project change request to Gibson Consulting by the board audit committee regarding expansion of the audit as it pertains to KISD’s policy on student transfers.
“Due to concerns raised by Killeen ISD staff, parents, and Board Audit Committee members related to the District’s student transfer policy, the Board Audit Committee is requesting that Gibson Consulting expand the scope of the Student Services audit to include an examination of Killeen ISD’s transfer policies, the extant to which they are consistently implemented, and related data analysis,” according to the agenda from the KISD Board website.
Additionally, board members will once again review and discuss the employee health insurance plan options, survey results and ancillary coverage.
Board members are working to balance services and care employees have requested with the costs to the district and to employees who select coverage.
Trustees also plan to approve the list of scholarship recipients at Tuesday’s meeting. There are 22 names included on the 2023 list for a total of $86,000 in scholarship awards.
Near the end of Tuesday’s agenda is also an item to review and approve contracts for the Communities in Schools program. The contract cost to the District is $762,715 which represents 50% of the total program cost of $1,525,430. The proposed 2023-2024 contract includes 36 CIS professionals at 28 campuses. The other 50% represents a total of $762,715 funded in the Compensatory Education budget for FY 2023-2024.
A Special Called Meeting is scheduled for 8 a.m. Friday according to the KISD Board of Trustees website page; however, no agenda is listed.
Judging by the timeline announced by search firm, JG Consulting, for the district’s new superintendant, it is possible that Friday’s meeting may be an update on that process. Last month, a spokesperson for the firm said the timeline for the application process would run from April 19 through May 12.
Candidate reviews will begin May 18 with interviews held from May 22 through June 5. The board expects to announce a lone finalist by June 15.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.