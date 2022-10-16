Butterflies were released following a somber service at AdventHealth Sunday in tribute to the lives of babies lost, signifying how short but beautiful life can be.
October is National Infant and Pregnancy Loss Awareness Month and AdventHealth Central Texas invited families to an afternoon of remembrance to honor the lives of their lost children.
Hospital staff and others were on hand to share their stories and provide an emotional outlet in a healing atmosphere where mothers and fathers and family members, can support one another as a group.
As guests entered the venue, a purple flower was given in honor of the life that was lost.
After an opening prayer was offered by hospital Chaplain Sergio Silva, Councilman Michael Boyd stepped to the podium and delivered encouraging words to those in attendance and followed with the reading of a proclamation by the City of Killeen and Mayor Nash-King declaring Oct. 15, Infant and Pregnancy Loss Awareness Month in Killeen.
Nicole Allsopp, Director at the hospital’s Maternal and Child Center welcomed guests and in her closing remarks encouraged families to come to the front to tap the “singing bowl,” creating a bell-like sound.
“You are why I became a nurse,” Sarah Sproles said to the families. “My calling was to become a nurse to help and comfort hurting people.”
During the event, Dr. April Schiemenz quoted from Romans chapter 12, “Rejoice with them that do rejoice, and weep with them that weep.”
Another speaker at the event was Dr. William Lewis, who has delivered more than 14,000 babies, loves his calling.
“We spend 40 weeks together and become like family,” he said. “It’s that last 2-3 hours when I play catch that really seals the relationship.”
“And, sometimes the results are that we lost some of our hopes, our dreams, and we grieve together.”
Following the closing prayer, guests gathered at the back of the venue to each receive a butterfly and then outside to release them into the hospital’s garden.
On October 25, 1988, President Reagan designated the entire month of October 1988 as Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month. On that day he said: “When a child loses his parent, they are called an orphan. When a spouse loses her or his partner, they are called a widow or widower. When parents lose their child, there isn’t a word to describe them. This month recognizes the loss so many parents experience across the United States and around the world. It is also meant to inform and provide resources for parents who have lost children due to miscarriage, ectopic pregnancy, molar pregnancy, stillbirths, birth defects, SIDS, and other causes. Now, therefore, I, Ronald Reagan, President of the United States of America, do hereby proclaim the month of October as Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month. I call upon the people of the United States to observe this month with appropriate programs, ceremonies, and activities.”
In 2002, Robyn Bear, Lisa Brown and Tammy Novak petitioned the federal government proclaim October 15 Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Day. Today, all 50 states have a yearly proclamation in honor of those who have lost a child during pregnancy or during infancy.
