In a third review of proposed rate increases at Stonetree Golf Club, Killeen City Manager Kent Cagle on Tuesday clarified how new fees would impact members.
“My goal ... is to get us all on the same page,” he said at Tuesday’s Killeen City Council workshop. “The membership numbers have not changed.
“If you own your own cart, it’s not $1,200. Right now, if you own your own cart and you own a membership, you pay a one-time $600 fee. And that’s not changing.”
The new rates would go into effect Oct. 1.
“The thing that gets confusing to me is that cart fee, going from $0 to $1,200,” Councilman Jose Segarra said. “I think that $1,200 is confusing everybody.”
Cagle offered an explanation.
“Here’s where some of the confusion came in,” he said. “This Stonetree cart fee, we’re saying we haven’t offered that. You just paid $16 for a cart every time you came up. Then COVID came along, (and) we allowed people to buy this Stonetree cart membership. We (hadn’t) officially had that.”
During a council meeting on July 26, Councilman Ken Wilkerson called the $1,200 fee “steep” and eventually asked Stonetree General Manager Justin Dupuis to return to the council with a different fee structure. Instead, Cagle merely explained who must pay the $1,200 fee.
“If I have my own cart and I come up to just pay the daily fee and I want to use my cart, what’s the cost?” he said. “It’s $13 for that. What we’re talking about is a cart membership for unlimited cart use. Generally, it’s for people who have bought unlimited green-membership fees. If you’re one of those people paying 80, 90, 200 times a year, it’s a great deal.”
What’s not changing, Cagle said, is the fee for golfers who own and use their own carts at Stonetree.
“There were some people that wanted an annual membership for carts. If I’m one of those people and I’m a senior who paid $1,100 for unlimited golf, I’m paying $16 for a cart. They say, ‘Give us a membership just like this.’ We did, and the number is $1,200. But you don’t have to buy the cart membership for $1,200. If you have the green membership and you have your own cart, the cart price didn’t go up at all.”
Those changes are part of several others proposed by Indigo Sports, the Arizona company that manages Stonetree. It’s an effort to become profitable following six straight years of losing money.
The forecasted net income for Stonetree at the end of this fiscal year is $1,965. In fiscal year 2023, that number is expected to reach $70,355 if council members ultimately approve a resolution on the new rate structure. Any rate structure change over 5% requires council approval.
The last rate increase — less than 4% — came in 2020 and was related to green fees. According to a presentation by Tony Marino of Indigo Sports on July 19, the City Council “must approve all green fees and cart shed rental rate changes that would exceed 5% in any 12-month period.”
Fee increases at Stonetree are “related to course operating expenses,” including one-time expenses.” Others are attributed to increased labor and supply costs.
Improvements since June 2019 include weed reduction across the course, adding about 60 trees, replacing irrigation control panels, adding lighting to the driving range, creating turf-management best practices, adding new tee markers, a wood bridge on the second hole and bunker sand and clearing creek and lake beds from overgrowth.
DEAAG Program
Cagle said that the recommendation to council members is for them to submit an application for a Defense Economic Adjustment Assistance Grant to partially reimburse the construction cost of a backup power system for the Bell County Water Control and Improvement District No. 1.
“This is a state grant … for communities near or adjacent to military bases,” he said. “There’s no guarantee we’ll be awarded anything.”
Following Winter Storm Uri in February 2021, cities as part of a new state requirement must contribute millions towards backup power for water sources. At the Belton Lake Water Plant, which is run by WCID-1 and provides water to Killeen and other cities, the total cost of the project is about $12 million.
The grant ranges from $50,000 to $5 million, city documents show. “WCID issued $11.3 million in debt to purchase and install the backup power system. Killeen’s portion of the debt is 43.24%, or $4,899,092. City of Killeen will receive 43.24% of any grant award with a maximum possible amount of $2,162,000.”
Nov. 8 election
Interim City Attorney Holli Clements said the estimated cost to conduct an election with Bell County on Nov. 8 is $10,000.
The election is necessary after council members on July 26 did not approve an ordinance that would prohibit Killeen police officers from citing or arresting people for possessing up to 4 ounces of marijuana.
More than 20 people on July 26 spoke in favor and opposition to adopting the ordinance after then City Secretary Lucy Aldrich verified 1,019 petition signatures. The city charter requires that if the council does not adopt the ordinance, it must be sent to ballot for the next uniform election date.
Early voting dates are set for Oct. 24-28, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Oct. 29, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Oct. 30, from noon to 6; and Oct. 31-Nov. 4, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Polling places are at the Bell County Courthouse Annex (Belton), the Bell County Courthouse Annex (Killeen), Jackson Professional Learning Center (Killeen), Senior Center at Lions Park (Killeen), Temple Independent School District Administration Building (Temple), Salado Church of Christ (Salado) and Parks & Recreation Center (Harker Heights).
Also on Tuesday, the Harker Heights City Council, in a 4-1 vote, advanced a similar ordinance to a public vote on Nov. 8.
As with Killeen’s City Council, the Heights council voted unanimously last week to disapprove the ordinance, necessitating the public vote.
Herald correspondent Bob Massey contributed to this article.
