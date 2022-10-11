By proposing a shared-use agreement with Central Texas College for park land in west Killeen, City Councilman Michael Boyd caught City Manager Kent Cagle off guard because he unilaterally made the presentation during a CTC Board of Trustees meeting last month.
That’s according to emails the Herald obtained from the city of Killeen through a Texas Public Information Act request.
The morning after Boyd spoke to CTC trustees on Sept. 27 during the “chairman’s update” on the agenda, and for at least two days following that meeting, he exchanged emails with Cagle and CTC Deputy Chancellor Michelle Carter about his presentation. Specifically, they discussed Boyd’s intent and the protocol for formally approaching another governing body with such a proposal.
“For your awareness, I spoke with Rex Weaver, chairman of the board of trustees at Central Texas College this afternoon,” according to an email from Boyd to Cagle dated Sept. 28 and time-stamped at 3:50 p.m. “I called to better understand the potential ‘issue’ and to acknowledge any inconvenience which was well received. The chairman responsibly and respectfully shared that the board simply makes decisions based on staff’s recommendation, similar to the City Council.”
‘Discuss this further’
The trustees meeting was on Sept. 27, at 1 p.m.
Weaver “went on to express it was a great presentation but just came in the wrong order, essentially,” according to the same email from Boyd. “At this point, I am pleased with the clarity I received and do not intend to engage/discuss/examine the matter any further. Thank you again for the transparency.”
On Sept. 30, Cagle responded to Boyd’s email.
“With all due respect, Mr. Weaver is not responsible for the operations of the City of Killeen. I would like to meet with you and discuss this further as well as other interactions with city employees. I am available both Monday and Tuesday after 3:00. If those times don’t work, I will do my best to rearrange my schedule to work with yours.”
But Boyd, the District 4 (west Killeen) council member, initially resisted meeting with Cagle.
“I am currently not clear on what ‘necessitates’ the meeting (you’re) proposing. Furthermore, who is planned to participate in this meeting? If you can provide sufficient justification to warrant my participation, I’ll make myself available to meet next Tuesday at 4pm.”
Cagle as CEO
The Herald has not been able to confirm whether Boyd and Cagle eventually met and to what extent. Neither responded to further questions from the Herald.
But as city manager, Cagle is the city’s CEO, charged with managing the budget, hiring and firing department heads, implementing policy set by the City Council and overseeing all administration duties of the municipality. Under state law, those responsibilities do not fall to council members.
Still, Boyd, who advocated for the creation of more parks in District 4 as part of a campaign promise in 2021, delivered a roughly 10-minute presentation to CTC trustees on how the city and CTC could collaborate on green space just southwest of campus on Interstate 14/U.S. Highway 190.
Boyd’s proposal includes “negotiable shared use agreements” by the college (infrastructure, landscaping and safety and security) and by the city (park planning, initial improvements and park equipment maintenance). Calling it “Eagle Park,” Boyd said the CTC is the preferred partner for the agreement because of its “well-known brand,” access to I-14, proximity to Fort Hood, neighboring Copperas Cove, duck pond and nature trail, the student population, land availability and recreational facilities.
Boyd’s presentation to the CTC board was a 16-page PowerPoint document.
‘Commitment ... is admirable’
“The commitment to and advocacy for your constituents is admirable,” Carter told Boyd in a Sept. 28 email. “The shared use park concept presented to the CTC Board of Trustees was a surprise to many of us. If and when the City of Killeen decides to pursue this initiative beyond a concept, a representative of the city will need to schedule a meeting with Chancellor Jim Yeonopolus for further discussion and vetting of the concept.”
‘The wrong order’
Such a meeting would be necessary, Carter said, “to determine whether or not the CTC administration supports the initiative and subsequently decides to present the proposal to the CTC board for consideration and approval.”
In his answer to Carter, Boyd acknowledge that the proposal was “only a concept,” and he told Cagle in an email two days earlier that Weaver “went on to express it was a great presentation but just came in the wrong order, essentially.”
When asked by the Herald Tuesday, CTC officials did not comment on Boyd’s proposal.
About District 4
According to the city’s website, Killeen has 22 parks and trails. Two of them — the Iduma Neighborhood Park and the Fort Hood Regional Trail — are in District 4, despite the fact it is Killeen’s largest district with more than 38,000 residents and rapid growth.
The district also includes CTC, Fort Hood-Killeen Regional Airport, AdventHealth-Central Texas, Texas A&M University-Central Texas, Robert M. Shoemaker High School, five elementary schools and two middle schools.
Boyd did not respond to the Herald’s request for comment on his presentation, but that document says that “staff did not plan for new parks in District 4, developers did not incorporate new parks in District 4 (and) past city councils did not establish new parks in District 4.”
However, in the last two years, council members have adopted a parks master plan and are considering adopting a parkland dedication and development ordinance.
As a “shared-use destination for recreation,” Eagle Park would have outdoor courts, a children’s playground, walking trail extensions, lake recreation, pavilion, picnic area and benches and a nature trail connection.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.