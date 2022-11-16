Killeen City Hall

Killeen City Hall

Several public buildings — including City Hall — need to be renovated and others built, and quality-of-life issues must be considered, as Killeen City Council members decide whether to issue as much as $232 million in bond debt over the next nine years.

That was the “big picture” City Manager Kent Cagle painted for the council on Tuesday.

pbryant@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7460

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(1) comment

Choosewisely

This is an excessive ask. Did the debt levels include tax notes and certificates of obligation? We have debt backed by fees too.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.