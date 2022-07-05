Killeen City Manager gave the Killeen City Council its first look at the Fiscal Year 2023 budget Tuesday. The biggest news from the hourlong overview was a proposed drop in the property tax rate of nearly 7 cents per $100 valuation.
The current tax rate is 70.04 cents, with the proposed budget calling for a new rate of 63.26.
Cagle was quick to note, however, that a drop in the tax rate wouldn’t necessarily equate to a drop in taxes because of appraisal rates and other factors.
The proposed budget calls for $112 million in proposed expenditures, an increase of about $6 million from the current budget — about in line with inflation, Cagle noted.
Cagle noted that sales taxes and property taxes are up over last year by $3.4 million and $3.5 million, respectively.
He also noted, however, that of the $2.546 billion in property tax exemptions, about 57% of those exemptions go to disabled veterans who qualify for the state-mandated exemption.
“That means that every other new home built in Killeen is tax free,” Cagle said.
To put the numbers in context, Cagle said the value of exemptions was up by $276 million in the past year, but the value of new construction only increased $170 million.
Cagle also outlined the city’s proposed pay schedule for civil service and non-civil service employees, as well as the addition of 22 employee positions for the coming year.
The city manager was still making his presentation to the council at press time Tuesday.
The council will have its first public forum on the budget at its July 19 workshop.
