Killeen City Manager Kent Cagle told the Killeen Daily Herald on Thursday that the city-owned Stonetree Golf Club has not been subsidized since fiscal year 2021.
“Stonetree doesn’t receive any subsidies,” he said. “The total budget is covered by green fees and fees at the golf course. That ($1.4 million) is the total amount of money the golf course will spend to operate.”
The forecasted net income for Stonetree, an 18-hole course in northeast Killeen, at the end of this fiscal year is $1,965. In fiscal year 2023, that number is expected to reach $70,355 if council members ultimately approve a resolution on proposed rate increases. Any rate structure change over 5% requires council approval.
Cagle said the intent of his presentation on Stonetree rates and proposed increases was to help council members understand what it would take to keep the course profitable.
“What I was focused on was the membership, and the example that I used was the senior membership. So, you buy an annual membership and you get unlimited golf. Then, you buy a membership with a cart and you get unlimited cart usage.”
The cost for adult memberships is $1,200, with a proposed increase to $1,400 for the next fiscal year. For seniors 65 and older, the current rate is $950, with a proposed increase to $1,100.
The trail fee of $600 for golfers who use their own carts won’t change, but the current fee of $600 for those who rent Stonetree carts is proposed to increase to $950.
For pass holders who use their own carts, the daily rate is $13 to play 18 holes of golf.
“Our course is in great shape now,” Cagle told the City Council on Tuesday. “We don’t have a problem of not enough play. So that’s just something for you to think about.”
The increased fees are part of several others proposed by Indigo Sports, the Arizona company that manages the city-owned golf course. It’s an effort to become profitable following six straight years of losing money.
‘We went all the way back to 2016 and showed you 2017 through 2023,” Cagle said. “In fiscal year 2021, the golf course lost $52,359. So what that slide shows you since Indigo took over is that the subsidy decreased and we expect to turn a small profit of about $1.900.”
In 2017, the course spent $407,776 above budgeted revenue of $1,043,385.
“The worst year we see on record here is fiscal year 2017,” Cagle said. “Midway through 2019, Indigo took over.”
That year, the course spent $243,743 above budgeted revenue of $939,400.
The city contracted with Indigo for $90,000 a year in base management fees for five years. The contract is set to expire on Sept. 30, 2024.
“The taxpayers since this course opened have paid a whole lot to keep it open and keep it maintained,” Cagle said during the council workshop on Tuesday. “If some of these rates are too much, I think we can actually reduce that a little bit and reduce the damage if we limit it to only city of Killeen residents.”
The last rate increase — less than 4% — came in 2020 and was related to green fees. According to a presentation by Tony Marino of Indigo Sports on July 19, the City Council “must approve all green fees and cart shed rental rate changes that would exceed 5% in any 12-month period.”
Fee increases at Stonetree are “related to course operating expenses,” including one-time expenses. Others are attributed to increased labor and supply costs.
Improvements since June 2019 include weed reduction across the course, adding about 60 trees, replacing irrigation control panels, adding lighting to the driving range, creating turf-management best practices, adding new tee markers, a wood bridge on the second hole and bunker sand and clearing creek and lake beds from overgrowth.
Stonetree was built in 1970 and renovated in 2005. It is host to 25 to 30 tournaments each year, according to the city’s website.
New rates, if approved by the City Council, would go into effect on Oct. 1 — the start of the new fiscal year.
