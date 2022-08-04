Stonetree Golf Club

Players warm up on the driving range at Stonetree Golf Club in Killeen prior to the start of the Spring Classic tournament in March 2021.

 File photo | Herald

Killeen City Manager Kent Cagle told the Killeen Daily Herald on Thursday that the city-owned Stonetree Golf Club has not been subsidized since fiscal year 2021.

“Stonetree doesn’t receive any subsidies,” he said. “The total budget is covered by green fees and fees at the golf course. That ($1.4 million) is the total amount of money the golf course will spend to operate.”

pbryant@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7460

