While responding to a call of a theft of a firearm in the 500 block of Root Avenue, Killeen police discovered the accused man to be in possession of suspected drugs.
A man called police on Wednesday to tell them that another man, Akeem De’Quan Hughes, was stealing a firearm, according to an arrest affidavit.
When police talked to Hughes, 29, who lived not far from where the caller lived, he said he took it for collateral for money the man owed him, police said in the affidavit.
Hughes told officers the gun was under the cushion of a couch where he was sleeping.
After running a criminal history report on Hughes, police learned he had two felony convictions from 2016 out of Florida.
Police put him under arrest for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, the affidavit said.
While searching Hughes, police found a bag which had a crystal-like substance and Adderall pills.
The substance tested positive for methamphetamines using a reliable field test kit, police said in the affidavit.
An additional amount of crystal-like substance was found in the coin pocket of Hughes’ pants at the jail, the affidavit said.
Justice of the Peace Garland Potvin arraigned Hughes on Friday on a charge of possession of a controlled substance 4 grams or more but less than 200 grams.
Potvin set the bond at $50,000.
Also arraigned by Potvin on Friday in an unrelated incident was Christopher Anthony Gray, 28. He was charged with indecency with a child sexual contact. His bond was set at $100,000.
