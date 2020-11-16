Cameron appointed CFO of Seton - Harker Heights

Seton Medical Center Harker Heights has appointed Shanna Cameron as chief financial officer, effective as of Monday.
Cameron succeeded Thomas Whalen, who served as interim CFO during a nationwide search for a permanent leader, according to a news release.
Cameron comes to Seton from Brownwood Regional Medical Center in Brownwood, where she served as CFO since May 2019 and oversaw the financial and strategic operations of the 188-bed acute-care hospital. Previously, she served as the assistant CFO of Cedar Park Regional Medical from 2016-2019 and was finance manager for the Baylor Scott & White Memorial Campus in Temple from 2012-2016.
Patrick Swindle, Seton-Harker Heights CEO, said Cameron was an ideal choice for the facility.
“Shanna is committed to providing leadership to hospital managers and directors to support and encourage financial and operational success,” Swindle said in the release. “She has a proven track record of success in competitive and rapidly growing markets.”
Shanna, a certified public accountant and certified healthcare financial professional was born and raised in Temple. She received a bachelor of business administration in accounting and a master of business administration from Tarleton State University.
