COPPERAS COVE — Camp Caylor Wine and Beer Yard celebrated motherhood on Sunday.
Owner Shannon Caylor said this event was their third annual Mother’s Day brunch.
“It’s a Mother’s Day brunch with live music and free mimosas for mom,” Caylor said. “I like Mother’s Day; it’s more about thanking mom for taking care of us.”
The event had a crafting corner where people could paint wine glasses and beer mugs, roast marshmallows, and play games like corn hole, darts, horseshoes, and checkers played on life-sized boards painted on the ground. Friar provided live guitar music during the celebration.
South Carolina resident Angel Caylor was present at the event to enjoy the brunch meal, spend time with family, and the “good mimosas.”
“I was 41 before I had my first child, so (Mother’s Day) was always about my mother,” she said.
Angel Caylor said her mother passed away 20 years ago, and Mother’s Day began to feel like an empty event.
“But now that I’m a mother, it just has so much meaning, like I look at it as a blessing to have what I have,” she said.
Andrea Aquingoc and several friends enjoyed each other’s company Sunday.
“We’re celebrating Mother’s Day, and we’re celebrating my early birthday,” she said.
Aquingoc added that celebrating mothers was important because mothers are underappreciated.
“I don’t think mothers get the recognition a lot of the time, especially stay-at-home moms,” she said. “They work harder than anybody else, and then there are the single moms that have to work and raise kids, so I think it’s an important day to celebrate each other.”
