The United Way of the Greater Fort Hood Area hosted an annual kickoff luncheon for its 2023 fundraising campaign at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center on Thursday.

Hundreds of people came to celebrate the annual event. Students from the Ellison High School choir and drum line and the Copperas Cove High cheer team and Copperettes gave small performances to entertain the guests as they ate.

254-501-7545 | moden@kdhnews.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.