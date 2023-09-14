The United Way of the Greater Fort Hood Area hosted an annual kickoff luncheon for its 2023 fundraising campaign at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center on Thursday.
Hundreds of people came to celebrate the annual event. Students from the Ellison High School choir and drum line and the Copperas Cove High cheer team and Copperettes gave small performances to entertain the guests as they ate.
Students with the Copperas Cove High JROTC color guard also participated in the presentations of the flags at the beginning of the luncheon.
The United Way offers resources to support agencies in order to provide needed services to the community. The local chapter serves Bell and Coryell counties.
“The United Way raises funds to help support agencies and programs to help meet basic human needs, early child care, sometimes rental assistance ... food assistance,” Executive Director of United Way of the Greater Fort Hood Area Aaron Montemayor said.
Last year’s campaign raised around $364,000 out of a $400,000 goal. This year, Montemayor said he is hopeful that the organization can “blast past” the $400,000 goal.
“Helping everyone in this area is becoming a greater challenge particularly in housing and food insecurity. More people that are working but on the threshold of failing to make ends meet seems to be growing, and it’s very frustrating. Everything we do, every dollar that someone gives, we try and make it go as far as possible,” Montemayor said
Montemayor said he believes one of the reasons is the rise in rent and inflation.
“I had one client whose rent had gone up 40%. It doesn’t sound like a lot but when you are used to paying half of that, it’s a big adjustment. I think this is universal and it’s something we have recognized as a growing challenge of our time,” Montemayor said. “It’s just the market. It’s no one’s fault and it’s no one’s greed — that is just how capitalism works. If you are on the lower rungs, you suffer first.
This year’s campaign manager is Leslie Hinkle.
“There are about 20-plus organizations who serve the local communities every single day. Our chamber of commerce always says shop local, but with United Way we need to support local,” Hinkle said. “You may think that $5 is not that important but it is. I encourage everyone to have fun with his campaign. We are all in this together.”
