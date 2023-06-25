COPPERAS COVE — A standing-room-only crowd at Star Group Veterans Helping Veterans center in Copperas Cove celebrated National Cancer Survivors Month as four area survivors of the disease known as the leading cause of death worldwide spoke about their life-changing diagnosis and subsequent struggles during a sometimes emotional ceremony Saturday morning.

Central Texas residents Della Perry, C.J. Sowell, Regina Wesson and Gabby Hicks were honored during the event, which included prayers, songs, tributes, more than a few tears and a catered lunch.

