COPPERAS COVE — A standing-room-only crowd at Star Group Veterans Helping Veterans center in Copperas Cove celebrated National Cancer Survivors Month as four area survivors of the disease known as the leading cause of death worldwide spoke about their life-changing diagnosis and subsequent struggles during a sometimes emotional ceremony Saturday morning.
Central Texas residents Della Perry, C.J. Sowell, Regina Wesson and Gabby Hicks were honored during the event, which included prayers, songs, tributes, more than a few tears and a catered lunch.
As tissues were handed out among the crowd, Perry, a 20-year U.S. Army veteran from Killeen, talked about her breast cancer diagnosis that resulted in a decision to undergo a double mastectomy (surgical removal of the breasts).
“In 2021, I was in St. Louis working and I found a small lump on my breast,” Perry said. “I waited a couple of days and went to the doctor. That was in July and they set me up with an appointment for a mammogram in August. When I went in, I saw this lady and she said, ‘We have a radiation doctor that’s been here for 24 years, and what he says, he knows what he is saying.’
“He came in and said I had a lump the size of a marble, and I said, ‘OK.’ He said, ‘It’s cancerous,’ and he got up and walked out the door. I looked at the nurse and I said, ‘What did he just say?’
She said, ‘You all right?’ I said, ‘No, I ain’t all right.’
“I called my son and he was driving from Corpus Christi. He said, ‘What’s up? How’d the mammogram go?’ I said, ‘I’ve got cancer.’ He said, ‘What?’ and started crying. I said, ‘Boy, let me tell you something. You ain’t getting no insurance money that easy,’” she said, as the crowd started laughing. “‘I’m gonna live. We gonna fight this thing to the end.’
Finally, I made it back to Texas. There were so many people praying for me, but I wasn’t praying for myself. One day, I got before God, and I said, ‘God, I want to live.’
“He said, ‘Trust the process.’”
After her apparently successful surgery, Perry got another dose of bad news.
“I went back for a follow-up, and the doctor said everything went well, but. ... I said, ‘But?’ He said, ‘It traveled to the lymph nodes in your arm. We’re going to have to go back and do surgery to remove all the lymph nodes in your left arm.’ I was mad. I was real mad. I was speechless, too, because my husband passed from cancer at 30. I became stressed, depressed, discombobulated and hard to get along with. I felt like a monster. Breasts gone. Nails black. Eye lashes gone. Eyebrows done came off. But all I could hear was God say, ‘Trust the process.’ I never knew the process would be so painful. What happens is, chemo kills all the bad stuff, but it kills the good stuff, as well. It was a fight every day.
“I’m honored to be here, and after 18 months of treatment, I’m here to say I made it. I couldn’t have made it without the support of my siblings, my son, the village that’s here today. I remember somebody saying, ‘You will tell your story of what you overcame, and what you lived through, and it will become somebody else’s survival guide.’”
Star Group Veterans Helping Veterans is a local group with headquarters in downtown Copperas Cove that has been around since 2012 and includes more than 300 members. The group is designed for community service and organizes annual projects such as giving away turkeys for Thanksgiving, giving away backpacks for kids returning to school, and helping veterans with VA benefit claims.
According to the National Cancer Institute, there are 18 million cancer survivors in the United States, and that number is projected to increase by 24.4%, to 22.5 million, by 2032. There are 623,405 people living with metastatic breast, prostate, lung, colorectal, or bladder cancer or metastatic melanoma in the U.S., and that number is expected to increase to 693,452 by the year 2025.
