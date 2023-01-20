One candidate submitted his paperwork to run for office on Wednesday, the second day of the filing period.
One candidate submitted his paperwork to run for office on Wednesday, the second day of the filing period.
Vitalis Dubininkas has filed to run for Harker Heights mayor, according to the city’s website.
Harker Heights is also holding an election for its Place 4 seat on the city council.
Terms for the Harker Heights mayor and council members are three years, with limitations of two straight terms for each office.
Each year, the city conducts nonpartisan elections in May.
Other municipal/school board races include Killeen’s four district places for city council, Places 4 and 5 for the Killeen ISD school board and Places 6 and 7 on the Central Texas College Board of Trustees.
The deadline to register to vote is April 6, according to the secretary of state’s website. The election for Killeen and Harker Heights city council seats, KISD trustee races and Central Texas College trustee seats is May 6.
The filing period closes on Feb. 17, and write-in candidates must file declarations by Feb. 21.
