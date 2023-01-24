Two candidates, including one incumbent, submitted their paperwork to run for office Monday.
Gabriel A. Montalvo filed to run against incumbent Jessica Gonzalez for the District 1 seat on the Killeen City Council, and incumbent Michael Boyd filed for reelection of his Place 4 seat, according to the city’s website.
Killeen is also holding an election for its Districts 2 and 3 seats on the City Council.
Terms for the Killeen council members are two years, with limitations of three straight terms for each office.
Each year, the city conducts nonpartisan elections in May.
Other municipal/school board races include Harker Heights’ mayor and Place 4 seats, Harker Heights’ Place 2 seat in a special election, Places 4 and 5 for the Killeen ISD school board and Places 6 and 7 on the Central Texas College Board of Trustees.
The deadline to register to vote is April 6, according to the secretary of state’s website. The election for Killeen and Harker Heights city council seats, KISD trustee races and Central Texas College trustee seats is May 6.
The filing period closes on Feb. 17, and write-in candidates must file declarations by Feb. 21.
