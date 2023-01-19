Four candidates submitted their paperwork to run for office on Wednesday, the first day of the filing period.
They are:
Killeen City Council
District 1
Jessica Gonzalez
District 2
Riakos Adams
Joseph Solomon
District 3
Patsy Bracey
Terms for the Killeen mayor and council members are two years, with limitations of three straight terms for each office.
Each year, the city conducts nonpartisan elections in May, with mayoral and at-large candidates elected in even-numbered years, and the four district candidates elected in odd-numbered years.
On Thursday evening, no candidates were listed for District 4 on the city’s website.
Central Texas College
Place 6
Don Armstrong
The deadline to register to vote is April 6, according to the secretary of state’s website. The election for Killeen and Harker Heights city council seats, KISD trustee races and Central Texas College trustee seats is May 6.
The filing period closes on Feb. 17, and write-in candidates must file declarations by Feb. 21.
