HARKER HEIGHTS — Candidates in the upcoming election for Harker Heights City Council answered questions and talked about some tough issues at a political forum Wednesday at the Central Texas Home Builders Association offices Thursday to a crowd of about 80.

Vying for the City Council’s Place 4 are the incumbent Lynda Nash, newcomer Adonias Frias and former Heights councilman and mayor Mike Aycock.

janak@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7551

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.