HARKER HEIGHTS — Candidates in the upcoming election for Harker Heights City Council answered questions and talked about some tough issues at a political forum Wednesday at the Central Texas Home Builders Association offices Thursday to a crowd of about 80.
Vying for the City Council’s Place 4 are the incumbent Lynda Nash, newcomer Adonias Frias and former Heights councilman and mayor Mike Aycock.
Candidates for Place 2 — currently held by mayoral candidate Michael Blomquist — are Shane Hodyniak, Hal Schifflman and Stacy Wilson.
Candidates were asked to take one minute to introduce themselves and share a little about their background and experiences.
PLACE 4 Candidates
At the top of the list of concerns for all candidates was support for House Bill 1613 and Senate Bill 748, which, if passed, would allow cities to recoup losses incurred by the homeowners tax exemption for disabled veterans in their municipalities.
Another key topic was the maintenance and possible upgrades of the city’s aging infrastructure and safety concerns about staffing and technology used by first responders.
The moderator first asked the candidates what the stress points in the Harker Heights economy were that needed to be addressed immediately and how they planned to address those issues.
Aycock talked about the inability of the city to annex any portion of the city in order to provide additional space for businesses to invest.
“We must work with what we have,” Aycock said. “We need to look inward to develop more density in our population and to strengthen our infrastructure to accommodate businesses who are looking for a place here. Part of the growth on the 2410 corridor will be commercial growth that will help enhance our sales tax revenues.”
Frias doubled down on his comments about revenue expected from the passing of HB 1316 and SB 748.
“We are losing about $3.2 million on veterans exemptions,” Frias said. “That’s something that we need to get. The other thing is, we need to work on (is)... business to come to the area.”
Nash agreed with the concept of additional revenue from future legislation but focused her comments on immediate needs.
“As the two before me, we all are very aware of the more than $3.1 million that we lose out to the property tax exemption for our 100% disabled veterans,” said Nash. “But we can’t wait until that is done because the fight has been going on for quite a while. On the west side of Harker Heights, we are looking at economic development on that particular side of town. We need to look at new and innovative ways we can bring in revenue to our city and not wait until this bill is passed.”
The second question posed to candidates allowed them to answer in a more specific way: What do you see as the largest threat of the quality of life in our city and why?
“We have to get our revenue source up to be able to enhance our parks and increase quality of life in our city. You can’t do a whole lot of things without steady money,” Aycock said. “We need to get those funds in place. But right now, with what’s going on now, all we’re doing is keeping the city operating.”
Frias repeated his commitment to revenue losses from the veterans exemption.
“I said before the veterans exemption ... that is something that we are waiting for,” Frias said. “We need to focus on incentives (for) business to come to our area and help with taxes.”
Nash, who sits on the board for the Hill Country Transit Authority, had this to say.
“I believe the largest threat to our city is public transportation,” Nash said. “We have such low ridership in our area. It takes you about an hour from one destination to another.”
Future plans
The final question pointed toward future plans of each candidate: What are the most important issues that our budget should be allocating dollars toward?
Aycock was adamant in his response.
“Infrastructure, fire and your police --- anything above that is kind of extra money,” Aycock said. “But right now, it’s always been a problem fixing our streets. And that’s a big budget problem and we do not want to borrow money to do that. We want to pay as you go.”
Frias also sees the need to focus on infrastructure.
“We need to continue working on the drainage, water, roads, sidewalks,” Frias said. “ (We) need to continue to work with our police and fire departments. We need to build a new station for the fire department. That is something we have to work on.”
Nash’s comments included support for emergency personnel and police and fire departments.
“(To) ensure that our first-responders have the most up-to-date equipment that they need,” Nash said. “Continue our endeavors to build Fire Station No. 3. I also think ... we stay on top of community relations.”
PLACE 2 Candidates
Questions to place 2 candidates included many of the same issues, including: What economic development plans or recommendations do you have for the city?
“We’re running for a safer community to work with and retire within,” Hodyniak said. “There’s no doubt that our law enforcement and our first-responders ... are running awfully thin in Harker Heights. That is a concern that I have (saving lives). We need to also address cybersecurity. That is an area of public safety we need to be concerned about as a city.”
Schiffman described his take on economic development a little differently.
“Economic development does not occur at the schedule of the city. It occurs at the schedule of the prospects of economic development,” Schiffman said. “The way a city creates the environment for economic development is to have a business-friendly and receptive staff, a supportive staff. People who are going to bring their businesses to our community are looking at school systems, looking at quality of life, looking at city amenities. Our city staff is one of the most business-friendly city staffs in Central Texas.”
Wilson echoed comments made regarding the city’s infrastructure and safety.
“I would like to improve infrastructure in the city ... to address water,” Wilson said. “I also feel like we have an area that we need to be concerned with as far as safety. We should have preventative safety measures by advocating for more sidewalks, street lights, neighborhood speed enforcement and allow our police officers to work smarter.”
The next question asked for candidates to speak out about what shortcomings the current council is facing: Define diversity, what is it? What does our current council lack?
Hodyniak was quick to point out that diversity was the “people’s choice.”
“I absolutely do believe diversity is essential,” Hodyniak said. “That is their decision. What’s wrong with diversity that is currently sitting on the city council? I would say that the people made their choice. I see no current problem with that. We are a military community. I think it’s important to have a military veterans’ perspective. I believe the average age of Harker Heights sits at 34.5. It would be nice to see someone sitting on the City Council that represents (that).”
Shiffman considered his answer and was very concise.
“Diversity translates to equity,” Shiffman said. “Everybody has the opportunity to participate, and that’s what elections are for. Equity to me means the most qualified person, the most capable person, will be the selection. But everybody has an opportunity to participate.”
Wilson’s answer spoke to the character of a candidate.
“Sometimes, certain people cannot advocate for a race of people that don’t understand them,” Wilson said. “Characteristics are important because when you come together, you have professionalism, you should have knowledge. We are already a great city.”
The final question for this group asked candidates to describe their vision in maintaining and developing the Harker Heights share of Interstate 14 and Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
“Those two roads need to work for the people who live here,” Hodyniak said. “Gentrification is not something I wish to see here in Harker Heights. However, we do need to bring services that best suit the citizens that currently live there. It is important to look at what those services are. Infrastructure ... is essential to bringing new business to our community.”
Schifman pointed out that tax incentives might be the deciding factor for new businesses.
“With a special tax incentive district created to incentivize businesses to go there, we can look at infrastructure development as a collateral issue.”
Wilson’s comments included making these two streets a priority.
“We have to be prepared,” Wilson said. “We have to have our roads ready. We have to be able to handle the traffic, the congestion. Those areas need to have special attention. I know that Veterans Memorial has been neglected for many years, and I think it should be a priority. I-14 being a main road ... we should be prepared to be expanding and to be ready when we grow as a city.”
