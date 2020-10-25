Some candidates for the Killeen Independent School District board of trustees think the spokeswoman for the district should be fired following her arrest last week.
Taina Maya was arrested Oct. 14 in Waco after a domestic dispute at her home.
She told the Herald on Oct. 16, that it was a verbal argument with her husband at her home in Waco, during which she said that both she and her husband called the police in order to keep the argument from escalating. Maya stopped short of saying the incident involved a physical altercation. However, the affidavit says Maya was the “primary aggressor” who put her husband in a headlock, and at one point “grabbed him around the throat.” She was charged with misdemeanor assault-family violence.
KISD has not announced any disciplinary action against Maya, and she was fulfilling her job duties as normal following the arrest, which she reported to her boss, KISD Superintendant John Craft. Maya also claimed that the charge was not a “reportable” offense that she had to tell KISD in accordance with KISD employee policy, although that has been disputed.
A former local news anchor, Maya was hired in July 2019 with a salary of more than $136,000, making her among the top-paid employees in KISD.
Eight candidates, including two Killeen school board incumbents, are running in the Nov. 3 elections. Here is what they had to say about the issue:
Riakos Adams
“I sympathize with what the family is going through. Family violence is never good for anyone, especially the children involved. I pray for that family,” Adams said. “I believe in due process for both Professional and Auxiliary employees. Chiefs and bus drivers. The crime in question is still being investigated by the police, in that case the employee should be suspended pending the investigation.”
Lan Carter
“Ms. Maya failed to exercise good judgement when she allowed her behavior to escalate into violence. People are flawed and will make mistakes; however, the problem in this situation is that she deliberately withheld damning details about her arrest. As the “face” of KISD, the public expects the spokesperson to display transparency and sound judgment. Domestic assault and dishonesty falls under moral turpitude which is a reportable offense,” Carter said. “By purposely minimizing the details of the arrest, I believe that many in the community have lost faith in her ability to provide honest information to the public.”
Stanley Golaboff
“I was disappointed and shocked to learn that the person who is one of the “public faces” of KISD was arrested for domestic violence,” Golaboff said. “I absolutely believe a domestic violence arrest is reportable under KISD policy. Domestic violence cases involve deliberate acts of violence and as such are reportable.”
He added more on Maya in her current position.
“I believe this situation has had a negative impact on the trust that some in the community have in Mrs. Maya and if she continues to work for the district, she will have to work to regain that trust,” he said.
David Michael Jones
“I don’t know who the person is, and whatever happened is between her and her husband and no one else should be involved in it. If she did something at the district, that would be different, but what happens in her personal life is private to her — wrong, right or indifferent.”
David Mell
“People who are in the public eye have the responsibility to lead a better life, one by example. According to the Employee standards of conduct, Maya to me is guilty of breaching the section of Arrests, Indictments, convictions and Other Adjudications, Section 4. It reads: Crimes involving moral turpitude, which include ... Deliberate violence and another part stating “Acts constituting abuse or neglect under the Texas Family Code,” Mell said. “She has damaged the image of KISD and herself. I believe she has proven herself to be in violation of employee standards. I for one, as a person, view her as a person with damaged trust.”
Brockley Moore
“I have worked with her indirectly and directly on promoting reading, writing, and math projects for our children. She really shined with our children during this pandemic, giving updates, keeping our grandparents and parents informed on changes and status throughout the pandemic,” Moore said. “Many great people have been harmed or hurt from opinions and ‘what I heard’. I am making sure our children stay motivated and excited about learning.”
Marvin Rainwater
“As a board member it is not appropriate to comment on a private matter of any KISD employee. I am confident that all policies will be adhered to as they are published,” Rainwater said.
Brett Williams
“Personnel issues within the district are handled by the superintendent.”
Both Williams and Rainwater were asked questions as board members and candidates.
For more on the candidates, election and other issues, go to kdhnews.com/centerforpolitics.
