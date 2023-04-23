The May 6 municipal election will see contested races for three seats on the election ballot in Harker Heights.
Running for the mayor’s post are Michael Blomquist, Vitalis Dubininkas, Jackeline Soriano Fountain, David M. Jones and Marva Solomon.
The city’s current mayor, Spencer M. Smith, is stepping down after two consecutive three-year terms, as mandated in the city’s charter.
Blomquist is vacating the final year of his city council term to seek the mayor’s post.
Running to fill his Place 2 seat for one year are Shane Hodyniak, Hal Schiffman and Stacey Wilson.
Seeking a full three-year term in Place 4 are Mike Aycock, Adonias and incumbent Lynda Nash, who is seeking reelection.
All candidates were asked the following question and given a brief word limit in which to answer:
What do you see as the three biggest challenges for Harker Heights, and how would you address them?
Their answers appear below. Some were edited slightly for brevity.
MAYOR’S RACE
Michael Blomquist
The three biggest challenges are the 100% DV Exemption, Infrastructure, and Rapid Growth
The 100% DV Exemption is my #1 priority. Currently working with our elected state officials on passing HB1613 and SB748 to address our city’s current $3.2M shortfall.
Recent winter storms greatly impacted our city roads. I approved using wisely saved city reserves rather than going into unneeded debt for these needed repairs.
U.S. Census data reported Harker Heights’ growth rate at 19.2%. We must continue to grow our City Services: more Harker Heights Police and Fire Station #3 to keep our City safe!
I have lowered our City Tax Rate twice (now the lowest in Harker Heights’ history).
I will continue to support tax cuts and maintain the great quality of City Services for all citizens.
—————————-
Vitalis Dubininkas
From its humble beginnings as community of farmers and ranchers, Harker Heights has been rapidly growing into a bustling city.
In the wake of the region’s development, I believe the three biggest challenges for Harker Heights are: balancing the city’s budget in relation to taxes; continuing to improve the city’s infrastructure (e.g. sidewalks, bathrooms); and listening to the general public’s opinion in relation to local ordinances (e.g. Proposition A, parking on private property).
The city needs a leader who can embrace new innovations and legislation to keep people of all socioeconomic backgrounds happy.
--------------------------
Jackeline Soriano Fountain
The biggest challenges we face are:
1. The loss of $3.2 million in income due to disabled veterans 100 percent tax exempt for veterans in our city.
2. We are under attack. It’s our turn to defend the community we have built this past 63 years from outside groups like Ground Game Texas that are wanting to change our way of life by decriminalizing small amount of marijuana.
3. Safety for residents: Resource our police force to make it impossible for criminals to operate in our city. Building of fire station #3 which would increase the safety of our residents in the south side of the city by decreased response time.
---------------------------
David M. Jones
The biggest challenges for Harker Heights are:
1. Voting rights. Every citizen has the right to vote, I will ensure that it happens.
2. Education for all of our children. Too many of our children graduate with only 1/3 of what they should know; many special education students are not ready to step into the work force that are able.
3. Youth activities There are no activities for our youth when they are out of school. Idle hands and mind are ingredients for trouble. Upgrading our parks would be a great start.
---------------------------
Marva Solomon
The three biggest challenge I see for Harker Heights are:
1. Keeping population totals.
2. The need for more neighborhood protection.
3. Stand for the people’s justice.
I would address these by having regular censuses we can ensure accurate population growth. Although these are already in place and are being done, we can ensure that street markers have accurate population totals.
Adding more funds to the budget we can increase jobs and our neighborhood watch on a more regular basis by the P.D.
Our Great Nation stresses we are created with “…rights.” Let’s purpose to be more pro-active by helping one in harm’s way and getting the facts straight.
-------------------------
CITY COUNCIL, PLACE 2
Shane Hodyniak
Challenge 1: Lean public safety services results in increased first responder response times
Address: I will ensure our public safety is the number one priority. Citizens must know the city is a safe place to live, work, and retire within.
Challenge 2: Connectivity of our city is inadequate.
Address: I will expand the connectivity of our city with the north side of our community as priority.
Challenge 3: Growing our city in a fiscally responsible manner
Address: I will ensure all growth is in accordance with sound financial principles, a balanced budget, and has adequate public services to ensure safety is always excellent.
------------------------
Hal Schiffman
100% disabled veterans property tax exemption:
Annually this represents approximately $3,000,000 in unrealized revenue to the city. Progress of this proposal through the legislature, and other legislative unfunded mandates for the city is being closely monitored by all city stakeholders with guarded optimism.
Managing an increasingly competitive payroll expense:
This expense can be 39% and as high as 52% of the city’s budget. Harker Heights personnel continue to be “trolled” by other municipalities as a well trained and qualified labor pool, attractive to those cities who with larger budgets are able to pay considerably more.
Long Term Economic Sustainability:
We must balance growth with the quality of life expectations of citizens. Legislative changes to annexation of extraterritorial jurisdictions will defines the city limits for future growth; what we do now is more critical than ever to viability and quality of life in our city
How Will I Address These Issues:
As these diverse matters come before the council my past council experience will be a tangible asset to fellow council members and city administration.
------------------------
Stacey Wilson
Harker Heights’s three most significant challenges are Affordable Housing, Traffic Congestion, and Water Quality.
We should look at how we could use technology to help us reduce traffic congestion and enhance traffic safety.
To address our water quality issues, we must invest in our infrastructure, promote water conservation, and implement programs to ensure our community has clean drinking water.
One possible option to address affordable housing would be to work with local area developers to incentivize affordable housing units.
CITY COUNCIL, PLACE 4
Mike Aycock
1. As I see it the biggest challenge is how to get our ad valorem tax whole again due to the disabled veterans exemptions. Currently our state representative, Hugh Shine, has proposed a way for the state to come up with funding for impacted cities ( House Bill 1613). As a council we should help support every stage of this bill.
2. We need to address the impact that the state legislature has had on our growth to the east along FM 2410.
We need to turn our efforts inward to enable more growth. We need to look at revitalizing older areas with an incentive plan.
3. We need to insure that our citizens have great parks and areas to enjoy their leisure time with their families. The council needs to constantly be vigilant to look for new and better recreation additions to our city.
--------------------------------------------
Adonias Frias
The three biggest challenges are: 1- Loss of revenue, the 100% disabled veterans property tax exemption, that is around 3.2 million the city needs. Hopefully will be approved.
2- The city of Harker Heights is growing and we need to work with the Businesses providing good solutions on city ordinances that some times slow the growing of the business in the community.
3 Roads, drainages, sidewalks, support the Police, Firefighters that maintain the safety in our community. Another is, I’m working with different business owners focusing on the Northern side to develop the area that will bring new business, jobs and taxes to HH.
_______________________
Lynda Nash
As the current City Council member Place 4, the biggest challenge the City has is receiving reimbursement from the states unfunded mandate that grants a 100% property tax exemption to our honorable and deserving disabled veterans.
The city of Harker Heights doesn’t physically border Ft. Hood, therefore, we do not meet the criteria for reimbursement and as a result we lose millions of dollars per year since its inception. In addition, the loss of revenue has become a source of contention with some of our residents.
I will continue to advocate and support our state representatives in passing HB1613.
As for any other issues like quality of water, infrastructure and quality of life, I feel they are opportunities presented to the governing body to solve by showing strong leadership, experience and compassion for all our residents.
