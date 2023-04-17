A dozen candidates for places on the Killeen City Council, Killeen Independent School District Board of Trustees and Harker Heights City Council answered questions from the audience about issues they will face if elected.
Before a crowd of about 50 attendees, members of Alpha Kappa Alpha and Mu Theta Omega partnered with the Killeen Branch NAACP for the event, which was held at the Douse Community Center.
Killeen Branch NAACP President Taneika Driver-Moultrie introduced moderators Dr. Kerry Ann Zamore and Octavia Dobbins. The rules for the forum were explained and all the candidates were given 90 seconds to introduce themselves and make opening comments.
Candidates for places on Killeen City Council included Place 1 incumbent Jessica Gonzalez and challenger Gabriel Montalvo; Place 2 incumbent Riakos Adams and challenger Joseph Solomon; and Place 3 challenger Patsy Bracey.
Candidates for the KISD Board of Trustees included Place 4 incumbent Marvin Rainwater and challenger Henry “Hank” Perry; and Board President Brett Williams, who is running unopposed for his Place 5 seat.
Also participating were Harker Heights City Council Place 2 candidates Shane Hodyniak, Hal Schiffman and Stacey Wilson, and Place 4 incumbent Lynda Nash.
After introductions, the candidates were split into three groups and separated into different corners of the venue for 30 minutes of questions and answers from the public.
HARKER HEIGHTS
Candidates for seats on the Harker Heights City Council were asked about their priorities for the city going forward.
“I believe affordable housing, traffic control and water quality are three of the most important issues facing growth in Harker Heights,” Stacey Wilson said.
Hal Schiffman had three very different ideas of the future of the city where he would serve.
“We need to find new ways to increase revenue to the city to replace what has been lost due to the property tax exemption for veterans who are 100% disabled,” Schiffman said. “Then we need to retain and train quality municipal employees including pay equity and manage growth and sustainability of our community.”
Shane Hodyniack’s platform centers around community safety and issues that surround that idea.
“People want a safe place to live, work and retire,” Hodyniack said. “I believe we need to provide services and make them available to the people who live here and are committed to this community.”
Lynda Nash has run on a platform of increasing viability of the north side of Harker Heights.
“We need to provide economic development opportunities so that businesses will want to be a part of our city,” Nash said. “Our decisions on city council need to be smart and intentional. We need to secure infrastructure including transit and water and homeowner incentives to grow what we can in our community.”
Killeen City council
Candidates for seats on the Killeen City Council were asked various questions regarding the current state of the city and how they would represent Killeen if they were elected.
During the interactive forum, one resident asked the Killeen candidates “when are we going to get a grocery store in downtown Killeen, and if you are elected will that be your one of your priorities?”
District 1 incumbent Jessica Gonzalez started the conversation and emphasized that a grocery store is a priority for her.
“You have to start looking at the reasons of what caused them to leave, what’s going on and what is preventing us from getting another one.”
She then went on to list some ideas she had to fix the lack of grocery store in the area.
District 2 incumbent Riakos Adams explained that there were struggles in the past but there are still options the council can discuss to help solve the issue at hand as well as ways to improve access between the districts.
“I know that is a 20-minute drive from northern Killeen to the grocery stores in my district. So at the same time, we have to improve transportation on top of that.”
District 2 challenger Joseph Solomon said that the issue expands past district one and into District 2.
“We need to be relentless in getting a supermarket up there on the north side. It’s really not fair to the residents.”
District 1 challenger Gabriel Montalvo leaned into his background in real estate to show how he is willing to go out of his way and show Killeen to potential investors and businesses.
“I will promise that I will be a passionate advocate to do what we need to do to get a grocery store.”
Patsy Bracey said the current council is working very hard to get the city what it needs.
“Be sure to listen to the whole story. Come to the city council meetings and see what they are doing rather than what they aren’t doing.”
Incumbent Council members Nina Cobb and Michael Boyd were unable to attend the forum.
Killeen Isd board
KISD school board candidates were asked a series of questions about school budgets, school safety, discipline in the classroom and more.
Incumbent Marvin Rainwater said in his closing statement that “Public schools are very complicated. You can’t run them like a business.”
“I am bringing a fresh perspective,” challenger Henry Perry Jr. said in his closing statement. “We need creative and innovative solutions to make sure our kids can read and that we have discipline in the classroom by connecting with parents and guardians.”
Brett Williams, who is running unopposed, also made a closing statement.
“For me it’s pretty simple, have intentional actions for intended results. We need to have policies that reflect the community and go after people who are the right fit for the community. I am committed to making sure we get that right.”
