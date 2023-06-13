Killeen City Council members Monday interviewed 14 candidates to fill the vacancy left by last month’s resignation of former Mayor Pro Tem Ken Wilkerson. Originally, the council was prepared to interview 16 candidates but two were unable to attend.
The interviews were all held in closed session in the conference room at City Hall at 15-minute intervals.
According to Mayor Debbie Nash-King, all applicants were asked the same questions and candidates were asked not to discuss the questions outside the interview.
There will be no follow-up interviews, and the name of the selected candidate will be announced at Tuesday’s City Council meeting, according to Nash-King. The new council member’s term will last until the May 2024 election.
“I was very glad to see there were so many candidates,” Luis Rivera said following his interview Monday. “I believe it is a good example of community involvement. It’s not about me, it’s about what the people want.”
Rivera was the first candidate interviewed and was very encouraged by his answers to interview questions. Rivera is a retired command sergeant major from the Army and served for 32 years from 1983 to 2015.
He retired from Fort Sam Houston in San Antonio and has volunteered with various organizations such as the USO; Team Red, White and Blue; and Killeen ISD since his retirement.
“As long as people feel they have a good sense of community and the issues of safety, health and welfare are met, there should be no conflicts with city council,” Rivera said.
Les Williams is the pastor of New Sunset Community Church in Killeen. His interview was scheduled next. Williams said he was asked to turn in his application for the council seat by a trusted friend.
“I watch city council meetings on the closed circuit channel and I see a bit of a divide between the dais and the people who show up to speak,” Williams said.
He said he believes that people can be brought closer to discover solutions to community issues because, “we all love our city, we all love Killeen.”
Williams moved to Killeen from Belton and has led his church for the past 20 months. During his time in Killeen, Williams says he plans to be intentional in engaging the community.
“When people ask ‘why,’ they are asking to understand something,” Williams said. “It’s important that the community understands why their city leaders are making certain decisions. If people understand the why, it makes it easier to unite them.”
The Herald asked Camron Cochran why he threw his hat in the ring for a council seat. Cochran is a veteran of the Air Force. He holds a doctorate degree in strategic leadership and is a substitute teacher. He most recently ran for the Central Texas College Board of Trustees.
“I’d like to help make a difference,” Cochran said. “I believe I can be a team player and contribute to the process of helping Killeen become a better community.”
Cochran is also on the board of the Killeen Police Department’s Citizen Police Academy Alumni Association.
Thirteen additional candidates had been scheduled to be interviewed Monday.
Ricardo Acosta: Acosta is a medical educator and runs First Response Mobile Services, which offers a variety of first response medical courses. He served 12 years in the Army, getting out as a sergeant in 2003. He is also an adjunct professor at the Killeen Police Academy, chairman of the education advisory board for the academy and president of the Killeen Police Department Law Enforcement Fund.
Riakos “Rock” Adams: Adams is a retired Army major, having served in the Army National Guard from 1994 to 2000 before switching to active duty from 2001 to 2017 as a military policeman. He deployed in 2003 to Iraq. He was appointed to the Killeen City Council last year, filling the term for the District 2 seat vacated by Nash-King when she became mayor. He ran for election in May, losing to new District 2 Councilman Joseph Solomon.
Patsey Bracey: Bracey is a registered nurse and a longtime resident of Killeen. She has run for various offices in the past, most recently for mayor in 2022 and for City Council District 3 in 2023.
Thomas Crockett: Crockett medically retired from the Army in 2015 after a 16-year career. He currently works as a project manager for Williamson County.
Dirk Davis: Davis is a part-time hardware sales associate and worked for 36 years in civil service in the Mail Operations Center at Fort Cavazos (formerly Fort Hood).
Freddy Guerrero: Guerrero is associate broker of Re/Max Family and leader of the Guerrero Group. He has worked in real estate since 1995.
Leo Gukeisen: Gukeisen is retired and a frequent candidate for Killeen city seats. He is also on the Planning & Zoning Commission and is a regular attendee of city council meetings.
Bear Jones: Jones, a local event coordinator and entertainer, is a Vietnam War veteran, who served from 1970 to 1994, and he has been an off-and-on resident of Killeen since 1972. Jones is the chairman of the Killeen Senior Citizens Advisory Board. He also serves on other committees, including the Planning and Zoning Commission.
Christina King: King is a native of Killeen and the daughter of Gary Purser Jr. and Killeen school board member JoAnn Purser. King and her husband own three businesses in Killeen: King Signature Homes, Cactus Jack Properties and Cactus Jack Developments.
LaDonna Lewis: Lewis administers the Revolving Loan Fund (RLF) program, in the Austin regional office, which covers five states in the Southern Region. She previously worked for the U.S. Small Business Administration as an economic development specialist and public affairs specialist, in the Houston District office.
Juanita Tiller-Harris (Berry): Tiller-Harris is a school resource officer for the Killeen ISD Police Department, where she has worked since 2021. She earned her law enforcement license in 2011 and worked for the Bell County Sheriff’s Department from then until 2021.
Clarissa Trevino: Trevino is founder of Project Spread a Lil’ Love, which provides needed items to homeless and domestic violence shelters. She is also a property manager, a position she has held for a total of 12 years.
Rick Williams: Williams is a retired firefighter and soldier who holds an associate degree in fire science management. He is a former city council member and former mayor pro tem. Williams served one term as an at-large councilman, but lost his bid for reelection last year in a field that including six candidates.
Former Killeen City Councilman Juan Rivera and Army retiree Ira Fortune originally applied but withdrew their names from consideration, city officials and Nash-King confirmed with the Herald on Friday.
“The council members are truthfully grateful for all the applicants who signed up to be a part of the council member at-large interview,” Nash-King said in a phone interview Monday night.
The council will vote to select the newest council member before Tuesday’s council meeting. The selected candidate will also be sworn in before the meeting.
The council meeting will include public hearings for two items, discussion of appointing member to a bond committee, and the possible approval of purchasing computers for the newer Killeen police vehicles.
The meeting will be at City Hall, 101 N. College St., beginning at 5 p.m.
Meetings may be viewed online at www.killeentexas.gov/councilmeetings. or livestream on Spectrum cable Channel 10.
The FIX is in play.
...
Their pick will be one of their own.
