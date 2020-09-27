Candidates show support for ‘Back the Blue’

With respect to Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s “Texas Back the Blue Pledge,” incumbent District 54 Representative Brad Buckley and candidate Keke Williams share the same basic viewpoint.
“As state representative for Texas House District 54, I do not support defunding the police,” Williams said by email.
Abbott has requested all Texas candidates in the upcoming Nov. 3 election sign this pledge, which reads as follows: “I sign this Texas Backs the Blue Pledge to oppose any efforts to defund the police and to show my support for the brave law enforcement officers who risk their lives to protect and serve. Defunding our police departments would invite crime into our communities and put people in danger. That is why I pledge to support any measure that discourages or stops efforts to defund police departments in Texas. Our law enforcement officers have our backs every single day, and we need to show them that Texans have their backs.”
Nationally, recent calls to defund police departments have come about largely due to the May 25 death of George Floyd, who died at the hands of Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin. Floyd’s death was caught on video and prompted protests and rioting in Minneapolis and in a number of other communities across the country.
“I stand in abounding support of the Texas House Democratic Caucus by upholding my promise to the citizens of Our Lone Star State of Texas,” Williams said. “‘The Texas Promise’” and the George Floyd Act, establish themselves upon what I deem as the priorities/pillars of my campaign’s platform in the areas of public education, health care, Medicaid, systemic racism in the criminal justice system, and policing practices, as well as law enforcement accountability for our police officers.”
Relative to the priorities of her campaign, Williams supports all areas of “The Texas Promise,” which includes opposing cuts to public education funding.
“I do not support defunding our policemen and women in uniform,” she said. “I also oppose the efforts to defund and denial of health care for our citizens with pre-existing medical conditions.”
From this, Williams reiterated her support of Medicaid expansion, which in her opinion will pave the way to broaden the spectrum of access to health care for citizens.
“I also support efficient resolutions to increase policing practices, increase law enforcement accountability, as well as, reform and eradicate systemic racism in our state’s criminal justice system, which has failed countless numbers of our citizens like Javier Ambler, Michael Dean and James Reed just to name a few,” she said.
Although she indicated she supports it in principle, when asked if she had yet signed the Back the Blue pledge or is planning to, she offered the following.
“I am running to be a voice for our community,” she said. “I work for the people, not the governor. As an Army veteran, the most important pledge for me is the oath I took to preserve and defend the Constitution.”
Buckley takes the same position, with some variations in regards to specific issues, and said he has in fact signed the pledge.
“Yes, I have signed the “Back the Blue” pledge from Gov. Abbott because our police officers deserve to know that their elected leaders value their service and understand that defunding their efforts invites crime, makes our communities less safe and their jobs more dangerous,” he said by email. “Our law enforcement community and their families need elected leaders that support them and are willing to publicly declare that support.”
Buckley said he supports funding comprehensive training to make sure that the “horrific events recently seen in our country are not repeated.”
“This includes evaluation of restraint techniques, implementation of procedures for officers to intervene in situations where policies are not being followed, additional support to help officers deal with mentally-ill individuals, and more emphasis on effective community policing,” he said. “I am currently working on legislation that will improve transparency for police departments concerning past disciplinary records on officer misconduct.”
In summation, Buckley believes that all Texans deserve safe communities in which to live, work, and raise their families.
“I understand that public safety is crucial if we are to spur reinvestment in under served areas and deliver economic opportunity and prosperity to all communities,” he said. “Positive reforms require resources and denying those resources is misguided, dangerous, and out of step with what is best for our communities. As always, I will continue to work with my constituents to bring positive change, prosperity, and opportunity for all.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.