Candidates: Some support ‘Back the Blue,’ others don’t

Killeen City Council candidate Edward Skinner supports efforts to “Back the Blue.”
“Support of our first responders is the primary responsibility of government,” Skinner said in a statement. “If the city council is going to properly serve the public, these are the departments which must be fully funded.”
Specifically, “Back the Blue” refers to the following pledge, in which Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is asking all Texas candidates in the upcoming November elections to sign: “I sign this Texas Backs the Blue Pledge to oppose any efforts to defund the police and to show my support for the brave law enforcement officers who risk their lives to protect and serve. Defunding our police departments would invite crime into our communities and put people in danger. That is why I pledge to support any measure that discourages or stops efforts to defund police departments in Texas. Our law enforcement officers have our backs every single day, and we need to show them that Texans have their backs.”
The pledge, available online at www.gregabbott.com/backtheblue, comes in the wake of this summer’s unrest, both in Texas and across the nation, regarding police brutality and related calls to revaluate the role of police departments.
City Council candidate and current member Butch Menking said by email that he has signed the pledge and that it is currently on file in the city secretary’s office.
“I will abide by it,” Menking said by email. “I think it’s very important the our police officers are respected and appreciated for the work they do. Community safety and security is the number 1 job of local government.”
Candidate Leo Gukeisen takes a very similar position.
“I know there might be times when there are some items that could be defunded, that is funds spent on supplies, building maintenance, and other non-essential items,” Gukeisen said by email. “But when it comes to matters that would prevent or hinder the police from doing their mission of serving and protecting the citizens, I would be strongly opposed to it.
“As a candidate for the Killeen City Council, I am proud to sign my name to the “Backing the Blue” pledge. If I am elected to the Killeen City Council, I would abide by the pledge and by its spirit.”
By contrast, candidate Ken Wilkerson regards the pledge as “a political stunt.”
I don’t feel it’s appropriate for Governor Abbott, or any other state official, to use municipal elections as a platform for this type of partisan banter,” Wilkerson said by email. “As someone looking to represent our community, I’m not interested in making a pledge to any state official for any purpose. He should remember, he works for us, and should be making his pledge to the people of Texas, not the other way around.”
Despite this, Wilkerson does support the need for police accountability.
“That being said - I will make a pledge to the people of Killeen and Chief Kimble to support a strong, responsible, and accountable police department that will have the personnel, systems and equipment they need to serve and protect us,” he said. “I am against defunding our emergency services - including our police department - because these essential services must be strong, present, and accountable to the people of Killeen.
“If Governor Abbott wants to stop cities from defunding or cutting city services of any kind, he should either issue an executive order or work with the state legislature to pass a law to do so. Otherwise, the governor should allow Killeen to get back to the business of building a strong, vibrant, and socially-responsible city.”
Citing similar efforts in recent years regarding the Killeen Police Department, candidate Melissa Brown said she feels the pledge is “too vague.”
“I support law enforcement and I have seen how de funding has already effected KPD. Killeen has gradually done it for years and we have seen no positive effects from it,” she said. “With that said, I read the pledge and I would not sign it. There are situations that might require funding less for one area of the police budget in order to allow us to support them in other ways - for example, if we approved 30 new vehicles last year, but the Chief says the fleet can cut back to 20 this year - it could be seen as a de funding measure. I also don’t see anything about backing other first responders like fire, EMS, and emergency management.”
Candidate Tolly James, Jr. cites current shortfalls in KPD staffing and funding.
“I would not cut the funding for the police department any further,” he said. “We have already cut, over the last four years, 27 vacant positions, training budgets, communication positions, leadership positions. We took their work schedule from 8 hours to 12 hours to increase our numbers of the street and lower the overtime cost to the city. Is the safety of our community less important?
You will find the funding for what is valuable to you. The governor’s mandate was meant to deter knee-jerk reactions to the horrific tragedies over this past year, but my position is about our community in Killeen, Texas.”
Candidate Rick Williams expressed his support for the police, but also has issues with the pledge.
“I will begin by saying that I unequivocally support our professional police service - a service that is and should be well-trained, well-paid, and provided the necessary equipment to do the job that the citizens whom they are sworn to serve ask of them. As this pledge is currently written, I can foresee it potentially being used in ways where it may not be intended (unintended consequences).
“As we all know, many cities are right now amid great budgetary problems and with budgetary problems potentially come budgetary cuts and all areas of the city may be subject to those cuts. This document (pledge) could be used to prevent equitable rebalancing when comes to the use of city resources. ‘I pledge to support any measure that discourages or stops effort to defund police departments in Texas’ - defund by its other name is budget cut.
It would be derelict of the duties of a councilman to sign such a loosely worded document that would cause other areas of potential city government to suffer. I understand fully and I reiterate that I back our public servants, they are a vital portion of having a sustainable as well as a growing city and they are worthy of our support.
“We are not Austin, we are Killeen, and as such we have our own community challenges that are quite different than theirs and therefore, we should not be pinned to what other communities may see as their solution to their challenges. As this pledge is written as an absolute, I would not be comfortable in signing it.”
In the words of candidate Nina Cobb, “loyalty does not have a price tag.”
“It is something you earn and work hard at it,” Cobb said by email. “Our Killeen Police Department continues to work hard and deserves our support. I would pledge to support 'Backing the Blue.' This could support training programs within the department in the areas of cultural awareness, fit to work, bias training, stress/trauma counseling, a better quality of life and the recruitment of the BEST officer candidates who will protect our communities, serve families and put their lives on the line for us.”
