Candidates weigh in before KEDC vote

At its meeting on Tuesday, the Killeen City Council is set to vote on an annual agreement with the Killeen Economic Development Corporation, which includes a payment of $725,054.
Unlike in previous years, all city funding will go to KEDC, and officially none to the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce.
Yet questions have been raised regarding the relationship between KEDC and the chamber, and the officially defunded chamber may still receive city funding via KEDC.
Several candidates for the Nov. 3 city council election weighed in on the issue, in response to these four questions:
1) Do you approve of giving the entire $338,000 in funding the chamber of commerce funding previously received to the Killeen Economic Development Corporation?
2) Is there another area of the budget where you would rather see the chamber funding redirected?
3) Should the Black and Hispanic chambers of commerce be invited to participate in contracting work from the KEDC, as the Killeen chamber currently does?
4) Do you think the public and the City Council need more information before a vote is taken to approve funding for the KEDC?
MELLISA BROWN
1) I don’t think there should be any city funding for the chamber of commerce. Regardless of how we word the contract or direct the funds out of the city’s budget, the funds get shifted over to the chamber of commerce. That is done internally by them.
Because of the “unique situation” that has been repeatedly referred to, we allow our chamber to manage our EDC and we have no control over how the money is spent once it is dispersed to either of these organizations. We would be best served as a community by bringing all economic development activities under the umbrella and supervision of the city council and allowing the chamber of commerce to operate the way they are designed to support our current businesses.
2) Since half of the funding comes out of the Water and Sewer department, that allocation should remain where it is and be used toward the maintenance of existing water and sewer infrastructure. The portion that comes out of the General Fund should go toward community projects and events for all ages and support more activities or community partners that strive to improve mental health.
3) No. I don’t think any chamber of commerce should be participating in contracting work from the KEDC. Some of the biggest accomplishments listed by KEDC were not even new businesses, they were retention of existing companies. Most recently Fort Hood National Bank comes to mind. If any chamber of commerce has anyone looking to expand, start a new business, or needing economic development funds or incentives, they should have those business owners contact the EDC directly.
4) Yes. There have been a number of mixed messages surrounding the roles of KEDC and the Chamber of Commerce. Both parties have previously stated that KEDC has no employees.
NINA COBB
1. The council voted to defund the Killeen’s Chamber and to give the funding to the Killeen Economic Development Corporation (KEDC). The city staff is only following the council directive. Once a directive has been given to carry out the recommendation of the city council, it is the responsibility of the KEDC to meet all objectives in the agreement with the city.
2. There are always areas that need more funding such as transportation, infrastructure, youth activities, and more first responders but, Killeen needs more jobs to put residents to work due to so many layoffs because of COVID. The mission of the KEDC is to bring in more jobs to the community in order to enhance the quality of life for Killeen’s residents and KEDC has met that objective through the years.
3. The Black and Hispanic chambers should be able to present a business proposal with supporting documentations to the council in the future on the type of businesses they can recruit in order to bring more high paying jobs to Killeen.
4. The KEDC has two council members and the mayor on the committee. The council made the decision over a year ago to give the money to KEDC to bring in more jobs. I can only assume because I was not a member of the council that the decision was based on KEDC past performances which leads me to believe that KEDC met all of the council expectations according to the agreements with the city.
RICKEY WILLIAMS
1) I do approve of giving the $338,000 of funding to the Killeen Economic Development Corporation (KEDC). Economic development must be a priority for our city going forward. In giving this sum to the economic development Corporation (EDC) independent of the chamber of commerce we must also refine/redefine the role that the City Council plays in input to the EDC mission as they (council) are the representatives of the citizens. It is logical and desired that the EDC and the Chamber have a strong working relationship. However, the two organizations should probably not have the same management team, and nor should the funding received by the EDC be co-mingled in what may look like chamber of commerce operations. Right now, because of the structure of these two organizations, it appears fuzzy on who is being funded.
2) Economic development is a great place to place these funds. Our city must broaden to a more diversified economic base. Granting this money to the EDC along with stronger input from the Council on the types of employment and infrastructure that the citizens of the city desire is the right road to be on.
3) Yes, both the Black and Hispanic chambers of commerce should be invited to participate in contracting work along with the Killeen chamber. Both chambers represent businesses that may not have a voice in the greater Killeen chamber because often they are smaller businesses that operate from a different resource base. These chambers can serve as incubators of growth to help these businesses within their areas of operations and by working closely with KEDC create new opportunities to grow economic opportunities in less prosperous areas of the city.
4) I think the public and the council need more informational feedback from the KEDC on projects and I think the KEDC needs more input from the public and the council on the type of growth they desire for the city. Approve the funding along with clarifying the role and expectations that the citizens of Killeen and the city council will have going forward for the work KEDC provides. The quarterly briefings and annual briefing should not be a briefing only on what the EDC feels was important but, it should also be a response to guidance of the council.
KEN WILKERSON
1) Yes. I am also in favor of providing more transparency and citizen-oversight of how all KEDC funds are spent. Due to the lack of transparency with regard to a strategic plan or current options available to KEDC, it is impossible to know for sure if funding should be redirected, reduced or even increased.
2) I believe it is important to develop a long-term (10, 20 and even 30-year) business development plan for the city based on a shared vision of the people. This plan should be both inclusive, and transparent. Also, any agency that receives Killeen taxpayer dollars should align their efforts and operations with this plan, and be continually accountable to the people.
3) Inclusion is absolutely necessary in formulating a business development plan that is both sustainable and represents the wonderful diversity we have in Killeen. I am curious as to why anyone would object to a Black or Hispanic chamber of commerce in contracting with KEDC. Why constrain the city from doing business with any potential contractor that may provide the best product or service at the best price simply because of their association with a non-governmental agency (GKCC)?
4) Transparency is critical to this process. Of course, when dealing with competing businesses for the city and citizen dollars, some confidentiality is necessary. However, the goals and initiatives of our business and community development plan should take center-focus and precedence over the desires of any business or industry hoping to be a part of our community.
LEO GUKEISEN
1. No, I do not agree with giving the Killeen Economic Development Corporation the full $338,000.00. Over the years the City of Killeen has given an enormous amount of tax funds to the KEDC with little results. That is, yes they brought companies into Killeen but they brought few good companies to Killeen that would offer more than minimum wages for the majority of residents looking for a good job to support their families. Besides, if the KEDC has $2.5 million to donate to the National Mounted Warfare Foundation for a museum, surely they don’t need $338,000.00 from the City of Killeen.
2. There are definitely other areas in the city budget that could use the $338,000.00 or part of it. It could be divided between the Killeen Police Department, the Killeen Fire Department, and the Killeen Code Enforcement. That would roughly be about $112,666.00 per agency which would allow them to either hire more personnel, raise the pay of employees so to retain qualified personnel, or use it for additional training that the agency needs.
3. Yes, any person or organization should be able to participate in contracting work from the KEDC. The KEDC should actually be reaching out to the Black Chamber and the Hispanic Chamber. The KEDC, The Killeen Greater Chamber of Commerce, the Black Chamber of Commerce, and Hispanic Chamber of COmmerce could all work together to better Killeen.
4. Yes, I think that there should be more “Public Hearings” on this matter before the city council votes on it. The KEDC should provide more information to the Council and public on their activities and how the tax funds are going to be spent or have been spent. The KEDC should fully answer all questions posed to them by the Council, so that the Council can have a full understanding.
EDWARD SKINNER
1) No. The Chamber of Commerce is not a part of the government. I support economic development and free enterprise, but not corporate welfare.
2) These monies should be directed to essential first responder services.
3) I do not support differentiating based on ethnicity. All persons should stand equal in treatment from the government.
4) The matter should be studied, but the city council should ask the pertinent questions and then move on to other matters.
Email replies to the questions were not received by candidates Carla Escalante, Rosalyn Finley, Tolly James, Butch Menking or any other current city council members as of press time.
The city council meeting will take place at 5 p.m. on Tuesday at the council chambers at 101 N. College St. and is open to the public.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.