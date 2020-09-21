Candidates weigh in on possible council/KEDC conflict of interest

With a vote on funding for the Killeen Economic Development Corporation set for Tuesday, several Killeen City Council candidates have weighed in on one aspect of that organization.
The vote will be to approve $725,054 in funding for the KEDC. In the past, funding was split between the KEDC and the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce. Last year the council voted to defund the chamber, so officially this year it will get nothing.
However, questions have been raised about the relationship between the two organizations, and how KEDC funds may still be given to the chamber, ostensibly for the purpose of promoting economic development — a point that prompted discussion at the city council’s workshop on Sept. 15.
Three members of the council area also board members of KEDC — Mayor Jose Segarra, Shirley Fleming and Jim Kilpatrick, who serves as KEDC board president as well as mayor pro tem.
City council candidate Mellisa Brown said she believes this is a conflict of interest.
“At this point, the two voting Council members should recuse themselves from any votes related to the KEDC since they have, at a minimum, the benefit of knowing the work that has been done and any future plans,” she said by email Monday. “If any KEDC vote at City Council ends in a tie, the Mayor should recuse themselves and the vote should be tabled.”
Brown also addressed thre relationship between the board and the council.
“There is no way to know if city council votes are being cast to set the stage for a deal that KEDC is working on,” Brown said. “If that is the case, the entire city council deserves to know. I don’t think that information on the EDC should be limited to the mayor and two council members at a time. The staff of KEDC should be dedicated professionals and they should be meeting with the entire City Council on a minimum of a monthly basis to give and receive feedback.”
Candidate Carla Escalante shared her similar opinion.
“I do think it’s a conflict of interest,” Escalante said.
Candidate Tolly James Jr. spoke about how KEDC board members who are also on the council are supposed to feed information to the council, but as KEDC members are prohibited from doing so.
“Do we have a vision for what we really want to see economic-wise in Killeen?” James asked. “Or are we telling them what kind of businesses we want here?”
With respect to the relationship between the KEDC and the chamber, James said the chamber should be there to serve existing businesses, while KEDC is geared more toward attracting new ones to the area.
“Chambers do their own finances by membership,” James noted, citing how chambers of commerce in most communities typically function.
James noted that while some businesses are brought in, Killeen lacks major employers, citing a water bottling plant in Temple that had initially focused on coming to Killeen, but was unable to locate the 55 acres in required to set up shop. He also said a strategic economic development plan needs to be established, possibly with the help of an outside firm.
“We’re not doing this with KEDC,” he said.
Candidate Ken Wilkerson declined to comment on the possible conflict of interest, but said he was at a chamber meeting in March, which went from open door to closed session mid-meeting, and non-KEDC members, himself included, had to leave.
“I would like more transparency,” Wilkerson said. “It’s important to be responsible to the citizens, as far as who works for who.”
Wilkerson added that he to would like to see a long-term and strategic approach taken to economic development.
Candidate Rickey Williams offered a different view.
“I do not believe that having three members on the EDC is a conflict of interest provided that those members have no financial or other gains from the work of the EDC,” he said. “These three positions should be used to voice the guidance of the citizens in the current and future economic life of the city.”
Candidate Nina Cobb noted the three council members who are also KEDC board members.
“The KEDC has two council members and the Mayor on the committee,” she said. “The council made the decision over a year ago to give the money to KEDC to bring in more jobs. I can only assume because I was not a member of the council that the decision was based on KEDC past performances which leads me to believe that KEDC met all of the council expectations according to the agreements with the city.
“If it was a conflict of interest the city attorney would have raised a red flag. It must be present in the Governing Rules and Regulations because she has not said anything.”
Leo Gukeisen reiterated the concerns mentioned by his fellow candidates.
“Based on the definition of “conflict of interest”, I do think that being on the KEDC Board and the city council, especially if you are an elected official of the KEDC Board, there is an apparent possible conflict of interest and therefore, they should recuse themselves from all discussions and actions related to the KEDC. I say that because you have to ask the question “Are they voting for what is best for Killeen and the residents or for what is best for the KEDC?” - they are not always best for both. Therefore, the best way to answer that question is for them to recuse themselves.”
Candidate Edward Skinner concurred.
“No member of the City Council should ever vote on an issue in which they have any vested interest,” Skinner said. “This would be a conflict of interest. The proper procedure would be to recuse themselves.”
An attempt to obtain comment on this point from candidate Rosalyn Finley was unsuccessful as of press time.
The city council meeting will take place at 5 p.m. Tuesday at the council chambers at 101 N. College Street and is open to the public.
