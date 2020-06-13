The public is invited to a candlelight vigil for Javier Ambler II at 5 p.m. Sunday at Lions Club Park, 1700 E. Stan Schlueter Loop, Killeen.
Ambler, a former Killeen resident and Ellison High graduate, died while in police custody in Austin in March 2019.
The vigil is being organized by Jonathan Hildner and Reshard Hicks, founders of the Let’s Move organization, which organized a peaceful protest in Killeen on May 31.
Hildner said the vigil is intended to continue to shed light on, not only what happened to the Ambler, but also what has happened to other African Americans recently.
“This (Ambler’s death) is just another example of what has been projected so much in the news as of recently,” Hildner said. “You know, somebody whose last words were ‘I can’t breathe,’ just like other African American men that we’ve lost in the past, and most recent past.”
Several people will speak during the vigil, Hildner said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.