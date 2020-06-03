The friend of two men who were injured in a hit and run on May 24 is organizing a candlelight vigil at the scene of the accident.
The vigil will take place at 7 p.m. Friday at the Cefco, 1007 N. W.S. Young Drive, according to Shirlene Salazar.
Killeen police said the hit and run happened around 10:40 p.m. May 24.
Two pedestrians were walking north on the sidewalk on the west side of the street. A SUV was traveling south on North W.S. Young in the outside lane, closest to the sidewalk, KPD spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez said in an email.
The driver of the SUV drove at an unsafe speed and went onto the sidewalk, striking both pedestrians. After striking the pedestrians, the driver fled through the parking lot, Miramontez said.
“(The vigil is to) ask for prayers and get it made aware of that my friends were struck in a hit and run,” Salazar said in a phone interview Wednesday.
Salazar said one of her friends has already been released from the hospital, but the other friend is still hospitalized in critical condition, she said.
The friend who is still in the hospital is like a son to her and really good friends with her daughter, Salazar said.
“They’re basically family,” she said.
Salazar said she suspects the incident was intentional, and she said she has told police who she thinks was behind the wheel.
Police did not specify any other details of the SUV and did not provide an update on the investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.