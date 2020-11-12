Area residents who bring in two canned food items through Sunday will receive a free movie ticket at Cinergy Cinemas in Copperas Cove.
Traci Hoey, vice president of marketing for Cinergy Entertainment said the company is doing a canned food drive this week.
On Nov. 28, the Saturday after Thanksgiving, Cinergy Cinemas will play "Croods 2" at 11 a.m. and serve a brunch, similar to what the theater did on the morning of Halloween.
Tickets for the "Croods 2" brunch go on sale Monday, Hoey said.
