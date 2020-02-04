A town hall meeting to address the Capital Improvement Plan is scheduled in Copperas Cove.
The meeting will be at 5:30 p.m. Monday in the Technology Center, 508 S. Second St., Copperas Cove, according to a release by city spokesman Kevin Keller.
The meeting is being hosted by the city and the budget department.
Residents are asked to engage in discussion about what projects they would like to see funded.
“Participation by the public and communication with City staff is key in planning for our future,” the release said.
The meeting will be recorded for those not able to attend. It will be on the city’s website at http://www.copperascovetx.gov/budget/ by Feb. 12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.