Emergency crews responded to a two-vehicle accident on the ramp to eastbound Interstate 14 at Fort Hood Street on Tuesday afternoon.
A gray Toyota Prius, which appeared to have jumped the curb, landed in a nearby ditch. The other vehicle, a white Chrysler van, appeared to have sustained minor damage while the Prius had extensive damage.
