Two-car accident

One car ended up in the ditch following a two-car collision on South Fort Hood Street Tuesday.

 Jana Lynn Kilcrease | Herald

Emergency crews responded to a two-vehicle accident on the ramp to eastbound Interstate 14 at Fort Hood Street on Tuesday afternoon.

A gray Toyota Prius, which appeared to have jumped the curb, landed in a nearby ditch. The other vehicle, a white Chrysler van, appeared to have sustained minor damage while the Prius had extensive damage.

janak@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7551

0
0
1
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.