A vehicle on fire was reported in the Nolanville area, stalling traffic on Interstate 14.
The car on fire was seen by a motorist and Herald employee in the eastbound lanes of I-14 at about 11:15 a.m. Friday.
A Google traffic map at that time showed a backlog of traffic in the eastbound lanes between Nolanville and Harker Heights.
