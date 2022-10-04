It was not a sight one sees everyday in Killeen Tuesday morning, when a car ran up a guide line on a utility pole at the intersection of West Stan Schlueter Loop and Old Farm-to-Market Road 440 around noon Tuesday, leaving the vehicle in a nearly upright position.
Killeen Police and Fire Department personnel braced the vehicle with hydraulic equipment while they worked to extricate the vehicle. There was no immediate disruption to traffic going around the accident and no apparent interruption of service to the intersection’s traffic lights.
