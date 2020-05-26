Police responded to an accident near the Stone Hill Apartments in Killeen around 1:48 p.m. this afternoon.
A Ford vehicle with a smashed roof was seen along the Interstate 14 service road, West Central Texas Expressway, near the Fort Hood Street exit. A tow truck later hauled it away.
No information on injuries or a cause of the accident could immediately be provided, according to Ofelia Miramontez, the spokeswoman for the Killeen Police Department.
