A multiple-vehicle wreck in Killeen Wednesday morning ended with one car hitting the tail end of a 7-Up truck.
Police on the scene said a white Honda Civic and a white Pontiac Grand-Am were involved in a wreck on the 1400 block of South Fort Hood Street around 8:40 a.m.
The Pontiac ended up pinned under a loading lift on the back of the 7-Up truck that was parked nearby.
After overnight rains, Killeen roads are wet this morning, however, an officer at the scene said he couldn't yet determine if weather played a factor in the wreck.
