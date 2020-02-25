A car struck a house in west-central Killeen early Tuesday morning, according to Ofelia Miramontez, the spokeswoman for the Killeen Police Department.
Around 2:19 a.m., officers went to the 800 block of Stovall Avenue in reference to a crash.
Police said a Nissan Rogue was traveling west at a high rate of speed on Interstate 14. The driver took the Fort Hood Street exit and crossed all the lanes on the frontage road, according to Miramontez.
When the vehicle approached Swope Drive, the vehicle hit a curb and went off the road. The vehicle continued to travel up on incline, it launched into the air, hit a pole and rolled in the air, striking a residence and coming to a rest, Miramontez said.
The residence was occupied and no injuries were reported.
The driver was arrested and transported to the Killeen City Jail. The driver was charged with driving while intoxicated with a blood alcohol content equal to or greater than 0.015, which is a class A misdemeanor.
