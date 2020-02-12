A multiple-vehicle wreck in Killeen Wednesday morning ended with one car hitting the tail end of a 7UP truck.
Police on the scene said a white Honda Civic and a white Pontiac Grand-Am were involved in a wreck on the 1400 block of South Fort Hood Street around 8:40 a.m.
The Pontiac ended up pinned under a loading lift on the back of the 7UP truck that was parked nearby.
Cmdr. Ronnie Supak, acting spokesman for KPD, said the driver at fault was cited for failure to yield turning left, no driver's license and no insurance.
Minor injuries were reported, but Supak said no one was transported to the hospital.
Supak said he thinks driver error played more of a role in the accident than the weather.
