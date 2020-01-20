Update, 3:30 p.m.: The Oncor power outage map shows that power has been restored to all areas of Killeen.
Update, 12:05 p.m.: Oncor's power outage map shows most of the outages near the traffic accident have been restored. About 35 customers near the intersection of Zephyr Road and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard are still without power, with Oncor estimating power to be restored about 5 p.m.
A separate outage, affecting 216 customers, was reported near Interstate 14 and Stan Schlueter Loop. Oncor has no estimated restoration time for that outage.
About 600 customers are without power this morning in Killeen, according to Oncor, the local electricity provider.
Most of the outages — 375 — are due to a traffic accident near the intersection of Zephyr Road and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in east Killeen, said Karl Green, Oncor spokesman.
"A car hit a pole," causing the outage, he said.
A repair crew is at the scene, trying to get power back up, which should be restored by 5 p.m., according to Oncor.
Green did not know what caused that outage.
